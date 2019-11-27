We take a look at what clubs the English professional golfer uses.

Charley Hull What’s In The Bag?

Hull moved to TaylorMade early in 2019 and currently plays 13 TaylorMade clubs at the moment and a Scotty Cameron putter.

Starting with the driver she uses a TaylorMade M5 which she likes because of the adjustability characteristics of the front weight track to help create shots with high or low spin without changing the face angle or loft.

Hull has the back-weight track slightly in the draw setting because she likes to see the ball falling right to left.

She then carries a TaylorMade M6 fairway wood which she loves because it can give her extra distance when required off the tee without compromising when playing off the fairway too. She acknowledges that the versatility of the M6 is a huge benefit to her game.

Having previously used a three-iron, Hull recently made the switch to a TaylorMade M6 hybrid which she likes because of her ability to be able to draw and fade the club when need be.

Hull has always played blades since she was a youngster after he dad gave her a set of blades when she was three-years old. This continues today as she plays TaylorMade P730’s. Initially she had tested the cavity-backed P750’s but went back to the blades because of the familiarity and the feel. She also prefers looking down on the smaller head too.

Moving into the wedges Hull uses three Milled Grind models with 50, 54 and 60 degrees of loft. The 54 degree is bent to 55 degrees to split the difference between the other two wedges. This is purely to make sure the gapping is clean. Additionally each of the wedges are 2/3 degrees flatter.

The final club Hull uses is a Scotty Cameron blade putter which she likes because of its traditional look and shape.

Driver: TaylorMade M5

Fairway: TaylorMade M6 set with 14.5 degrees.

Hybrid: TaylorMade M6

Irons: TaylorMade P730 (4-PW)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50, 54, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Prototype

