What clubs does the American use whilst playing on the PGA Tour? We take a look.

Chez Reavie What’s In The Bag?

American William Chesney ‘Chez’ Reavie is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour and what makes that significant is that after several close calls, it had been nearly 11 years between the two. His first came in 2008 at the RBC Canadian Open and then after two playoff losses in 2011 and 2018, he finally got over the line at the 2019 Travellers Championship.

But what clubs does the American use out on the PGA Tour? We take a look below.

Aside from his putter and wedges, Reavie has TaylorMade clubs laced throughout his bag. At the top he uses a TaylorMade M2 driver from 2017 but he then has two new models of fairway, the M5 with 15 and 19 degrees of loft respectively.

In the irons he uses a TaylorMade P790 4-iron and the rest of the irons, from five-iron to pitching wedge, are the slightly older TaylorMade P750’s.

The rest of his bag are not TaylorMade clubs – instead he carries three Titleist Vokey wedges (50, 54 and 58 degrees), and an Odyssey Works No.7 prototype. His ball of chose is a Titleist Pro V1.