Christiaan Bezuidenhout What’s In The Bag?

Winner of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout has one of the most remarkable stories on Tour. After drinking rat poison in a freak accident at two years of age, he almost died. This caused him to have a stutter and a case of intense anxiety especially when it came to public speaking.

He showed no anxiety or nerves whatsoever down the stretch at Valderrama though as he pulled off a six-stroke victory over a collection of Spaniards and a Frenchman.

What clubs did he use for the win? We take a look below.

Bezuidenhout uses a full bag of Callaway equipment at the moment, starting with Callaway’s Epic Flash Sub Zero driver and fairway wood.

Instead of a five wood he then uses a utility iron which is a Callaway X Forged UT model with 18 degrees of loft. The rest of his irons are Callaway X Forged from four-iron to pitching wedge.

Bezuidenhout carries three wedges al of which are Callaway Mack Daddy 4’s – at 50˚, 56˚ & 60˚ degrees of loft.

His putter is a Odyssey Works Big T #5.