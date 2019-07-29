Cleveland Golf CBX 2 Wedge Unveiled - The wedge specialist has launched a second iteration of its forgiving CBX wedge, the all-new CBX 2.

Cleveland Golf CBX 2 Wedge Unveiled

Cleveland Golf has unveiled the second iteration of its popular CBX wedge, unsurprisingly called the CBX 2.

Where the sister RTX-4 wedge focuses on feel and versatility for the better player, this new design has been created with a very specific objective – to provide more spin, control and forgiveness for the everyday player.

This has been achieved by manufacturing a forgiving, cavity back wedge that features various technologies on the face, sole and rest of the clubhead to help transform your short game.

The CBX 2 features a new Hollow-Cavity design with a hollow chamber towards the heel and a heavy weight strategically placed in the toe. This is to help maximise MOI to greatly improve forgiveness.

“The Cleveland CBX 2 gives you 25 per cent more shots on the sweet spot,” said Dustin Brekke, Engineering Manager, Research and Development. “This helps you hit better shots, but also drastically improves feel at impact.”

The new model also has Cleveland’s fourth generation Rotex Face Technology which delivers incredibly sharp yet legal grooves to enhance spin. Additionally, the CBX 2 has been aggressively milled between the grooves to increase friction and maximise spin.

Finally, a Gelback TPU insert combines with Cleveland’s Face Balancing Technology to greatly reduce vibration and enhance feel, which is vital in short-game play.

“The short game is critical to playing your best golf, and playing wedges designed for the shots you like to hit is key,” said Brian Schielke, Marketing Director at Cleveland Golf.

“That’s why Cleveland CBX 2 wedges were created. They make the short game easier and more forgiving for the majority of golfers out there playing game-improvement equipment.”

Cleveland’s CBX 2 wedges are offered in a variety of different lofts and sole grinds. The V-Shaped Sole grind is offered in 46°-52° lofts, the S-Shaped Sole grind is offered in 54° and 56° lofts, while the versatile C-Shaped Sole grind is offered in 58° and 60° lofts.

They go on sale from the 6th of September with an RRP of £119.

