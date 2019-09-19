Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Range Revealed - Turbocharged faces are said to increase ball speed and distance on these forgiving woods and irons

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Range Revealed

Supposedly superseding the impressive Launcher HB range from Cleveland Golf is the Launcher HB Turbo line, said to offer even more distance and forgiveness at a similarly modest price point.

The Launcher HB Turbo driver features a Turbocharged Cup Face, which offers a unique variable thickness pattern that delivers more speed across the entire face. It stretches along the crown and sole, flexing at impact and reflecting that energy back into the ball for increased ball speeds at impact.

The redesigned HiBore Crown features a prominent step that lowers the centre of gravity (CG), while the Ultralight Hosel is even lighter to remove mass from a poor position.

All of these weight savings culminate in the Deep Weighting sole pad. The result is a CG that’s 4.4mm deeper and 2.2 mm lower, increasing launch at impact and maximizing distance off the tee while also increasing MOI (resistance to twist).

The Launcher HB Turbo driver also comes as standard with the new Miyazaki C. Kua shaft, which pulls weight from the length of the shaft and repositions it on the grip end. This makes the shaft feel incredibly easy to swing and allows for extra mass in the club head for increased momentum and more speed.

“The Launcher HB Turbo is engineered to help you hit long, straight drives,” said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development at Cleveland Golf. “We’ve squeezed discretionary weight out of every corner of the clubhead in order to produce one of the most forgiving drivers we’ve ever made. We’ve paired it with a high-balance point shaft that’s easier to swing fast.”

The same speed-enhancing technologies that define the Launcher HB Turbo Driver are featured within the Launcher HB Turbo Fairway Woods (above), delivering more speed and distance off the tee or when going for the green in two.

The Launcher HB Turbo driver is available in two different models: standard (9°, 10.5°, 12°) and Draw (10.5°) with an RRP of £309. The Launcher HB Turbo fairway woods feature a 3-wood (15°) and 5-wood (18°) at an RRP of £199 each.

Joining the woods are Launcher HB Turbo irons, comprising a fully hollow construction along with internal stabilizing ribs to provide maximum forgiveness.

Each iron head within the set features a turbocharged, high strength steel face that is thinner and hotter for increased ball speeds and distance.

A redesigned HiBore Crown features low, deep weighting to produce an easy to hit, high ball flight while progressive shaping provides a smooth transition from hybrid-like long irons to iron-like short irons.

The Launcher HB Turbo Irons have an RRP of £499 for a 6-PW steel set, any individual steel irons are priced at £99. For graphite shafts, the Launcher HB Turbo Irons are £599 SRP for a 6-PW set and £120 individually.