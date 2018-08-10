Cleveland RTX 4 Wedges Revealed - Cleveland has improved the feel, versatility and spin control on its new RTX 4 wedges designed more for the better player

Cleveland has unveiled its new wedge design, aimed at the better player. Where the CBX model is aimed at the average golfer that plays cavity back irons, the new RTX 4 is for competent players looking for feel, versatility and spin control.

Much of the focus of improvement over RTX-3 is around spin, especially from the rough. It comes from the fourth generation of Cleveland’s Rotex Face, on which the Tour Zip grooves are now sharper and the face milling has been made even more aggressive. The result is more spin on a consistent basis to give you more predictable levels of control into greens.

Versatility has also been a strong consideration, with a new XLow Grind being added, bringing the number of sole shapes available across the range up to four, joining the Full, Mid and Low soles. This ensures that whatever your technique or the conditions you play in, there will be a design suitable for the shot you face, no matter how tricky.

The amount of bounce through the loft range has been reduced and Cleveland has done away with the high bounce three dot option so that the wedges are more versatile on open-faced shots good players like to play.

Down at address, you may notice RTX 4’s more compact blade shape with less offset. This is a direct result of tour testing and feedback. It’s progressive too – the lower lofts are more compact with a straighter leading edge to blend in with your short irons, while the higher lofts have a more traditional wedge shape for pitch and chip shots around the green.

You can also see a new muscle shaping on the back of each loft and a thicker high toe section. This progressively adjusts the centre of gravity, making it easier to control your trajectory. The CG is also more centred, something Cleveland call Feel Balancing technology, positioned in its most ideal location for enhanced feel and reliable distance control, even when you don’t strike the centre of the face.

The RTX-4 wedge comes in Tour Satin, Black Satin and Tour Raw finishes in a loft range of 46-64° and Dynamic Gold S400 shafts. The RRP is £129 and they go on sale Sept 14th.