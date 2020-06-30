Cleveland is set to launch its new RTX ZipCore wedge, replacing the RTX 4, claiming to offer improved spin control and forgiveness

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge Unveiled

The RTX is Cleveland’s tour-driven wedge family, designed for better players seeking feel, versatility and spin control in a traditional look and the brand claims its new RTX ZipCore wedge improves performance in all these areas to help golfers score better.

The foundation of the RTX ZipCore wedge, which replaces RTX 4, is a unique core at the heart of the muscleback design that is four times lower density than the steel head it lies within. This frees up 10-15g of weight, along with the shape of the head, to make the sweetspot better aligned with impact location by shifting the centre of gravity away from the hosel.

This innovation also boosts high-low MOI for more stability on high and low strikes on the face, essentially increasing the size of the sweetspot for more consistent spin, distance and feel on every shot.

The wedge also benefits from Cleveland’s new UltiZip grooves, which compared to previous generation RTX wedges are 11 per cent sharper and 7.3 per cent deeper, while also being 7.4 per cent closer together for more groove contact area.

This has allowed Cleveland to add two more grooves to the wedge to channel away more debris and ensure that the RTX ZipCore generates increased spin more consistently in any conditions.

To preserve the lifespan of the grooves themselves, they also feature a new heat treatment to boost durability and maintain spin performance round after round.

To maximize versatility, the RTX ZipCore wedge will come in three sole grinds in a variety of lofts. The Mid sole grind is offered in 46-60°, the Full sole grind is offered in 54-60° while the Low sole grind is offered in 56-62°.

The Cleveland RTX ZipCore wedge will be on sale from September with an RRP of £139 in the Tour Satin and Black Satin finishes and £159 in the Tour Rack (Raw) finish. Additional finishes will be coming later this year. The True Temper Dynamic Gold Spinner Tour Issue shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip come as standard.