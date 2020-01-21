Cleveland has revealed three brand new Smart Sole 4 wedges...

Cleveland Smart Sole 4 Wedges Unveiled

Cleveland has today launched a brand new wedge offering that is said to make ‘the short game easier’ – the Smart Sole 4.

The new Smart Sole 4 comes in three different variants – the ‘C’, a 42° wedge designed for chipping, the 50° ‘G’ gap wedge and the ‘S’ 58° wedge to help with sand play.

They all feature extra wide soles with extra leading edge bounce that has been designed to help golfers to get crisp, clean contact and better stability.

Upgraded Feel Balancing Technology adjusts the centre of gravity (CG) closer to give a better feel on shots, while new premium milled grooves, called ‘Aggressive Milled Grooves’, are said to channel moisture and debris away from the impact zone for improved spin performance from all conditions.

Forgiveness is said to come from a new an Enhanced Three-Tiered Sole that has added leading edge bounce.

All three models come in right and left-handed options as well as men’s and women’s offerings.

Smart Sole 4 wedges are at an SRP of £129 (€139) and will be available in stores from the 15th February 2020.

