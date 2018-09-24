Cobra F-MAX Superlight Woods and Irons Revealed - This lightweight range has been designed to help golfers with slower swing speeds maximise distance

Cobra has unveiled its lightest, easiest to hit collection of woods and irons ever for the slower swing speed player.

Headlining the new F-Max Superlite range is the driver, which has been re-engineered with a 6-gram lighter clubhead, a 5-gram lighter 45g Superlite shaft and a 7-gram lighter Lamkin REL 360 grip. This yields 18 grams in total weight-savings, bringing to the total overall weight to 287 grams to ensure the fastest club and ball speed performance for moderate swing speeds.

Offered in both offset and straight neck hosel designs, the Cobra F-MAX Superlite driver also features an oversized address profile for added forgiveness with a subtle crown alignment feature to assist with aim as well as a thin forged 6-4 Titanium face insert with E9 Technology, a variable thickness face structure that enhances ball speed and distance on hits across the face.

Finally, an internal weight pad strategically positions weight low, back and towards the heel to deliver higher launching trajectories and straighter ball flights.

“We are very excited about this driver; we’ve been able to engineer an incredibly forgiving, powerful club and keep the overall clubhead weight to less than 300 grams,” said Tom Olsavsky, Vice President of R&D for COBRA Golf. “The F-MAX Superlite Driver will be the perfect solution for players who need the added speed of lightweight design without sacrificing forgiveness; those that will benefit from having a club that allows them to maximise their swing speed and launch angle.”

Cobra’s new F-MAX Superlight Fairways boast the same weight-saving benefits as the driver, but feature a low profile, shallow face design using high-strength forged 455 stainless steel to enhance ball speed and launch across the face from a variety of turf conditions.

The F-MAX Superlite Hybrids featured in the combo sets are also available to purchase as stand-alone options. They feature an internal weight pad strategically positions weight low, back and heelward and an offset hosel design to help golfers who struggle with a slice. They also have a crown alignment design to assist with aim.

Last but not least are the F-MAX Superlite Irons, which are 16 grams lighter than the previous version to help achieve the fastest club and ball speed possible for golfers with moderate swing speeds.

Progressive hosel lengths strategically position the CG (Centre of Gravity) in each iron to produce the desired launch and trajectory. Shorter hosels in the long irons lower the CG to promote higher launch and distance, while taller hosels in the short iron wedges raise the CG to promote lower, controlled trajectories.

Weight is positioned in the low heel and low toe areas to increase forgiveness and stability on off-centre hits for straighter, more accurate approach shots while a nickel, two-tone chrome plating provides a premium, durable finish.

The F-MAX Superlite Driver has an RRP of £249 and is ) and is available lofts 9.5°, 10.5° and 11.5° in offset or straight neck hosel. The F-MAX Superlite Fairways have an RRP of £179) in lofts 16°, 20° and 23°. The F-MAX Superlite Hybrids have an RRP of £159 and range from 19°-32.5°.

The F-MAX Superlite Irons are available in a variety of set options. Men’s Irons (£499 (s) £599 (g) ) and – 7-piece, stock 5-PW, GW set features a KBS Superlite steel shaft in stiff and regular flex; a graphite offering is also available, utilising a COBRA Superlite 55 gram shaft in stiff and regular and a 50 gram shaft in lite flex.

Men’s Graphite Combo Set (£699 (s) / £749 (g) – Two stock 7-piece combo set offerings feature 4H, 5H, 6-PW in regular flex and 5H, 6H, 7-PW, GW in lite flex; both sets come with a Cobra Superlite shaft (55g in regular flex and 50g in lite).

The entire Cobra F-MAX Superlite range will be on sale from October 5th, 2018.