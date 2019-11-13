Cobra F-Max Airspeed Range Revealed - Even lighter components are said to help golfers with slower swing speeds achieve more distance

Cobra F-Max Airspeed Range Revealed

The new Cobra F-Max Airspeed range is supposedly the company’s lightest, easiest to hit collection of clubs ever made.

Continuing its focus on weight-savings and forgiveness, the range of woods and irons for men and women maximize clubhead speed and distance for players with moderate swing speeds.

The F-Max Airspeed driver features a new carbon fibre crown, replacing the titanium crown on the previous F-Max Superlite driver, to save 10-grams of discretionary weight that can be re-distributed low and back in the clubhead to maintain a MOI of 5,000, delivering a clubhead that is two grams lighter without sacrificing stability and forgiveness.

A five-gram lighter Airspeed shaft, and six-gram lighter Lamkin midsize grip design yields 11 grams in weight-savings, bringing the total overall weight to just 285 grams – 13 grams lighter than its predecessor.

In addition, the F-Max Airspeed drivers utilize a new PWR Ridge design on the crown to assist with alignment and improved aerodynamics. Straighter, more slice-resistant shots, are made easier with internal, back/heel weighting and offset hosel design that delivers higher trajectories.

The Cobra F-Max Airspeed Fairways and hybrids employ similar weight-saving innovations as the driver, such as a new lightweight crown, and a five-gram lighter shaft. Additionally, a low profile, shallow face design lowers the CG for higher launch while back/heel weighting creates draw bias.

The F-Max Airspeed irons follow a similar concept, with a lighter shaft and grip helping slower swing speeds achieve more distance.

Maximum distance and forgiveness comes via a combination of a deep undercut cavity, low profile shape and stronger lofts throughout the set.

Having weight low and wide increases stability and forgiveness on off-center hits, while heel-biased weighting provides draw trajectory for increased accuracy and directional control.

Shorter hosels in the long irons deliver lower CG for higher launch and gradually increase in length through the mid-irons and wedges, delivering a higher CG for increased control and flatter trajectories in the scoring clubs.

The long irons feature more offset to increase accuracy and forgiveness, while the short irons and wedges feature progressively less offset for maximum control and precision around the green. A nickel, two-tone chrome plating provides a premium look and increased durability.

“Not a single aspect of club design was overlooked when we were trying to maximize the weight savings in this line,” said Tom Olsavsky, VP of R&D for Cobra Golf.

“We even use an unpainted shaft with clearcoat and a decal design to save two extra grams of weight over a typical painted shaft. That is a perfect illustration of the level of detail than went into making these clubs as lightweight as possible.”

The Cobra F-Max Airspeed range goes on sale from January 24th 2020, with the following RRPs:

Driver – £269 (lofts 10.5° and 11.5° in right-hand and 10.5° in left-hand)

Fairways – £179 (lofts 16°, 20° and 23° in right and left-hand)

Hybrids – £159 (lofts 19°, 22°, 25°, 28° and 31° (right-hand only))

Irons – £549 steel; £649 graphite (7-piece, stock 5-PW, SW set features a 97g FST Airspeed steel shaft)

