Cobra King F9 Speedback Range Revealed

Known for packing performance without the punchy prices, Cobra is at it again with the launch of the King F9 Speedback range of woods and irons, which replaces the King F8 range. It is heavily inspired by racing cars and airplane wings, which also use aerodynamics to maximise speed.

The King F9 Speedback driver arguably steals the show by managing to combine a low CG with advanced aerodynamics to create a fast, high-launching and low-spinning driver for a range of abilities.

Carrying over from the previous range is the CNC Milled face, said to be consistently hotter than traditional hand-polished faces thanks to more precise bulge and roll properties.

This results in improved bulge-and-roll curvatures and a face that is 3 per cent thinner and 10 per cent lighter.

Cobra has tweaked the design of the face, not only tilting the bulge and roll axis but also making the face design progressive by loft to minimise gear effect that negatively impacts launch and spin on misses for different swing speeds.

The reduced aerodynamic drag comes from a combination of softer edges at the top and bottom of the face, a raised crown that is higher at the back as well as strategically-placed ‘PWR’ ridges and 360Aero trips, all helping you maximize club speed.

The low and deep CG and resulting higher launch and ball speed comes from the ultralight carbon fibre crown that wraps around some of the body, saving 10 grams of weight compared to a titanium crown driver, helped by a titanium body part that positions the rear sole weight lower to the ground.

To fine tune ball flight there are interchangeable 14g and 2g sole weights as well as the adjustable MyFly hosel but through a custom order, additional 6g, 10g and 18g weight options are available to produce even more optimal launch conditions and flight.

The King F9 Speedback fairway wood features the CNC Milled face for the first time, as well as the popular Baffler rails, which become progressively taller as the loft increases.

Golfers can choose from the standard model, which has a fixed 15g tungsten weight in the back, or the smaller Tour version, which has a 12g weight at the front for a more penetrating flight.

You’ll notice a smaller third rail in front of the weight on the standard model, which ensures the rear sole weight doesn’t interfere with the turf and effect the strike through impact.

The King F9 Speedback hybrid features a low and back 15g weight to improve performance. It has been made a little larger than previous iterations to increase forgiveness and has a straighter leading edge for easier alignment as well as progressive Baffler rails to improve turf interaction from different lies.

The woods are available in black/yellow or avalanche, which is between white and grey also has a satin matte finish on the front of the crown. They hybrid comes in black only as well as One Length.

Last but by no means least are the King F9 Speedback Irons, Cobra’s most forgiving to date thanks to added mass placed low and back using a belt of steel that wraps around the back of the iron.

The Speedback shaping has allowed more mass to be added low and wide on the heel and toe compared to a traditional iron. When combined with up to 33 grams of Tungsten in the 4-7 irons, the MOI has increased by up to 10 per cent in the long irons, creating more stability for improvements in ball speed, distance, forgiveness, and accuracy.

This lower and deeper CG maximises ball speed, launch and carry distance. Lie angles have been modified in the One Length irons, while wider soles in the 4-6 irons aid a higher launch. Use of three different KBS shaft weights through the set helps create more consistent performance.

The irons come with the Cobra Connect, Powered By Arccos system, which features electronically enabled grips that work in conjunction with the Arccos Caddie app to give users the ability to track their stats and improve their game. Golfers who purchase a Cobra 6-piece (or greater) iron or combo set will receive complimentary screw in sensors, or smart, Cobra Connect grips, to utilise on the rest of the clubs in their bag, including one putter sensor (valued at £250).

The Cobra King F9 Speedback range is on sale from the end of January, 2019. The RRPs are as follows: Driver (9°, 10.5° and 12° adjustable) – £349 in a high-launch/mid-spin Helium 50 shaft; a mid-launch/mid spin Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Blue 6 shaft; a mid-launch/low spin Project X Hzrdus Smoke 60 shaft or the Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 7 shaft.

Fairway woods (13-24° adjustable) – £219 in the Helium 60 or Fujikura Atmos Blue 7 shaft, the Tour fairway comes with the Project X Hzrdus Smoke 7 shaft. Hybrids (19°, 21° and 24°) – £179 in the Fujikura Atmos 70 shaft. Irons – £649 in KBS Tour 90 steel shafts, £749 graphite (7-piece set, stock is 5-GW)).