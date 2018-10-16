Cobra King Forged CB/MB Irons Launched - Designed with direct input from Rickie Fowler, the King Forged combo iron set features tungsten weighting to boost forgiveness and feel

Cobra King Forged CB/MB Irons Launched

Cobra has unveiled a new line of players irons designed in tandem with PGA Tour staffer Rickie Fowler.

The new King Forged CB/MB progressive iron set that flows from a forgiving players cavity-back (CB) shape in the 4-6 irons to a traditional muscle-back (MB) shape in the 7-PW and is designed to deliver more playability compared to the full MB proto set Fowler currently has in the bag.

The CB design (above) in the 4-6 irons features a new muscle cavity that helps maintain a workable trajectory and soft feel with added forgiveness on mishits. The traditional MB shape (below) in the 7-PW is designed for ultimate precision, shot-shaping and scoring. The irons undergo a 5-step forging process that delivers precise shaping, a more refined grain structure, and superior feel demanded by the world’s best players.

The irons have a classic blade shape delivers a compact look preferred by better players and increases precision and workability to optimize scoring. CNC milling delivers the most precise face and groove structures possible for improved spin and trajectory.

RELATED: Best Compact Distance Irons 2018

Reconfigured to match Fowler’s irons on Tour, two tungsten inserts are strategically positioned on the toe and in the centre of the club head for added forgiveness, feel and trajectory control.

Cobra’s Diamondized Black Metal (DBM) finish is Cobra’s most durable, visually appealing, black satin finish that diffuses sunlight, helping to maintain a sleek look over a long period of time, while offering extreme resistance to wear for longer lasting, better-looking irons.

The Cobra Connect, Powered by Arccos system features electronically enabled grips that work in conjunction with the Arccos Caddie app to give users the ability to track their stats and improve their game.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“These high-performance Cobra irons consistently deliver the workability and shot-shaping control that I need to be competitive on course. I’ve been playing them for a few years, and know better players are going to appreciate the sleek look and soft feel, along with the ability to work the ball without sacrificing forgiveness,” said Fowler.

The King Forged CB/MB irons come standard with regular or stiff KBS $-Taper (black PVD) shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cobra Connect grips. The stock set make-up is 4-PW (4-6 CB, 7-PW MB) with optional 2-iron, 3-iron and Gap Wedge. The KING Forged CB/MB are available from November, 2018, in both right-hand and left-hand sets with an RPP of £849. A full CB set is available through custom in RH and LH, along with a full MB set in RH only.