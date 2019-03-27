New wedge design is the first in golf to benefit from a Metal-Injection-Molded process for more precise shapes and improved feel

Cobra King MIM Wedges Unveiled

The new Cobra MIM wedges are the first in golf to feature a fully Metal-Injection-Molded (MIM) 304 stainless steel head construction. This process allows for the most precise shape possible for improved feel and turf interaction in every loft.

Unlike forged wedges, MIM manufacturing reduces the amount of post-process polishing, where in the past, there was a heavy reliance on skilled machinists to grind consistent wedge shapes by hand.

Each Cobra MIM wedge is created using a mixture of 304 stainless steel metal powder, which is then heated and injected into a mold. Using a sintering process, the metal is heated to a higher temperature than forging (1340°C vs. 1200°C), resulting in a more even grain structure than forged and cast wedges and the softest feel.

RELATED: Best Wedges 2019

The King MIM wedges are also the first in golf to utilise a fully robotic polishing process where the robot is pre-programmed to polish each wedge to exact specifications. This fully automated process eliminates variance in head weight and thickness and creates more precise grind shapes and more predictable bounce in each wedge.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Cobra’s latest wedges also feature a fully CNC milled face that maximises surface roughness and delivers precise lofts and groove shapes to optimise trajectory and spin performance.

RELATED: Cobra King F9 Speedback Driver Review

You’ll also notice the radial CNC Milling Pattern, said to help maximize spin on softer shots where the ball doesn’t go as deep into the grooves. The position of the radial milling pattern is intended to help golfers better identify the sweetspot for better strikes.

Progressive groove shapes are CNC milled to optimise performance for each wedge loft. The weaker lofts feature wider, shallower grooves, and the stronger lofts feature narrower, deeper grooves to deliver consistent spin.

Trending On Golf Monthly

The Cobra Connect, Powered by Arccos system features electronically enabled Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips that work in conjunction with the Arccos Caddie app to give users the ability to track their wedge stats, and learn their tendencies so they can practice more effectively.

The King MIM Wedge is offered in 50, 52, 54, 56, 58 and 60°lofts, all in the Versatile Grind, which provides additional toe-relief for optimal versatility. They are on sale now with an RRP of £119.