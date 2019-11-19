Cobra King Speedzone Range Unveiled - Cobra's latest range comprises woods and irons promises even more power and accuracy

The success of the King F9 Speedback driver cemented Cobra as a major player in the driver category but Cobra feels it has surpassed it with the launch of the King Speedzone range, which hits the shelves in January.

With design again influenced by fast cars, it has optimised six zones of performance on the new King Speedzone drivers to deliver even more speed and distance.

Power comes from the new CNC Infinity Milled Face that further optimises thickness as well as bulge and roll for a more consistent flight and distance. A new streamlined Titanium T-Bar Speed Chassis creates more discretionary weight while maintaining a strong structure designed to withstand high speed collisions.

A 360 Carbon Wrap Crown makes up 50 per cent of the driver body, providing ample support while saving 25 grams of weight that has been repositioned low and back and around the perimeter where it is needed most. In total, 69g of mass (versus 40g in the King F9 Speedback model) has been repositioned for more optimal launch and spin.

Optimised aerodynamics and shaping, including a raised front and rear skirt, help maximise clubhead speed by reducing drag.

Golfers also have two models to choose from in either yellow or white trim. The standard King Speedzone driver offers a traditional shape with front to back adjustable 2g and 14g weights to fine tune launch and low spin while the new King Speedzone Xtreme driver provides increased forgiveness on off-centre hits via an additional 17g fixed weight. The driver is also available in a shorter Tour length shaft (44.5”) with heavier sole weights.

Within the line-up, Cobra is offering golfers the choice of three new fairway wood designs. On all three, the sole rails have been split.

The front rails, silver in colour, have been hollowed out to create thinner walls that flex with impact while still preventing the leading edge from digging. The result is more flex for ball speed and higher launch as well as more club head speed through impact via a cleaner strike.

The King Speedzone Tour Fairway features a more compact shape with forward CG weighting designed for better players that desire low spin, a more piercing trajectory and workability.

The third fairway offering is the King Speedzone Big Tour Fairway, which features the largest profile, stronger lofts and forward CG weighting for fast ball speed and low spin. All three fairways boast a forged CNC Milled up to five times more precise than traditional hand polishing.

The King Speedzone hybrids are available in variable and one-length options and feature the same hollow split rail system that allows for more flex than solid rails for higher launch and increased distance.

Last but by no means least are the King Speedzone irons, said to deliver extra distance thanks to the first ever carbon fibre topline. Two strips of carbon fibre replace steel both on the topline and underneath the topline in the 4-7 irons, creating a new I-beam type of construction allowing for saved weight and structural soundness.

The wide body Speedback shaping returns to lower the CG and increase forgiveness while the Pwrshell face features an updated E9 structure that helps create more energy return through a deeper undercut channel.

Consistency of spin and flight is optimised by the progressive grooves that go from V-shaped grooves in the 4-6-irons to U-shaped grooves in the 7-PW.

The One Length set option boasts fine-tuned lie angles and progressive shaft weighting to optimize launch and forgiveness in the long irons, and lower launch with more control in the scoring irons and wedges.

All the King Speedzone clubs will employ Cobra Connect Powered by Arccos to track performance that can be analysed post round.

The Cobra King Speedzone range goes on sale January 24th 2020 with the following RRPs: Driver £369, Fairways £229, Hybrids £189, Irons £699 in steel, £799 in graphite.