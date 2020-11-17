The Cobra King Supersport-35 putter revealed today showcases Cobra's new 3D printing capabilities as a sign of what is to come from the brand

Cobra King Supersport-35 Putter Revealed

Cobra hasn’t launched a putter in a long while, so if it was going to return to the category it was always going to do it with a bang. Step up the new King Supersport-35 putter, the first in what looks to be a line of revolutionary products featuring 3D Printing technology.

The oversized blade has been developed over the past two years in collaboration with teams at HP and Parmatech, more as a showpiece of what is possible in the future. It features a fully 3D printed metal body with an intricate lattice structure to optimize weight distribution and deliver the highest-possible MOI in a blade shape.

Cobra King Supersport-35 Putter – Full Review

With its quicker processing time, and greater design freedom, using 3D printing meant that Cobra was able to design, prototype, and test multiple iterations and bring the product to market much faster than traditional manufacturing methods. Because of this, Cobra has plans to launch two additional products in 2021 that feature 3D printed technology.

Additionally, the putter features a face insert designed in partnership with SIK Golf, the brand of flagstick in the bag of Cobra staffer Bryson DeChambeau. It utilizes the company’s patented Descending Loft Technology (DLT), where levels of the face increase in loft from bottom to top (1°, 2°, 3° and 4°) to create the most consistent launch and accurate roll on every putt.

The DLT technology has been reengineered into an aluminium face insert. This insert strategically saves weight from the front of the putter to be repositioned in the heel and toe and tunes the feel to a slightly softer feel than a traditional all-steel SIK putter face. A plumber neck hosel with a 35-degree toe hang suitable for slight arc putting strokes.

“HP’s 3D printing technology allows us to utilize a complex lattice structure to remove weight from the centre of the putterhead and push significant amounts of weight to the perimeter,” said Jose Miraflor, Vice President of Marketing, Cobra Golf.

“The result is superior MOI levels and massively increased stability and forgiveness. So not only is the 3D production method more consistent but it also allows us to design products in a new and superior way.”

The King Supersport-35 putter has only been made available in very limited quantities in 34”, RH only and an RRP of £349. A Lamkin Sinkfit Smart Grip with Cobra Connect provides enhanced feel and key weight savings.