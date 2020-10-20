The new Cobra King Tour MIM irons revealed today promise unmatched feel and consistency thanks to a special manufacturing technique

Cobra King Tour MIM Irons Revealed

Cobra has expanded its King family of players’ irons with the launch of the King Tour MIM iron.

It boasts a tour cavity back shape and is manufactured using Metal Injection Molding (MIM) to deliver the most precise shaping with the soft feel that better players desire. It follows on from the brand’s King MIM Wedges, which used the same technique, in an attempt to reinvent the way premium irons are created.

MIM manufacturing produces a more precise finished product utilizing fewer steps and minimal hands-on post-process polishing, unlike traditional forging and casting processes.

Each iron head is created using a mixture of 304 stainless steel metal powder, which is then heated and injected into a mold. During the sintering process, the metal is heated to a higher temperature than forgings (1340°C vs. 1200°C), resulting in a tighter-aligned grain structure that delivers the highest level of precision and soft feel.

The final step is hand-polishing to deliver the perfect satin finish. While many forgings require moderate polishing to remove excess materials, MIM technology requires only subtle polishing to ensure the shape is consistent from set to set.

In addition to the MIM process, the new King Tour irons incorporate a tungsten weight in the toe that better positions the centre of gravity behind the hitting zone for better feel and added stability, assisted by a TPU insert that dampens vibrations.

The irons also feature Cobra Connect Arccos system that utilizes Smart grips on each iron that sync with the Arccos Caddie app to give users the ability to track their shot data so they can improve faster. The purchase of each set of King Tour irons includes a 90-day free trial of the Arccos Caddie app.

“We’ve used our MIM process over the past two years to deliver softer and more precisely-shaped designs in our wedges,” said Tom Olsavsky, Vice President of R&D for Cobra Golf.

“Now, in response to demand from better players and our Tour staffers seeking the same benefits in a full set of irons, our R&D team delivered the King Tour Irons. These irons are softer than any forged offerings on the market, and like their wedge counterparts, offer better consistency in shaping for more precision shot-making on the course.”

The King Tour MIM irons are available in 4-PW in right hand only with an RRP of £999 from October 30th. The stock steel shaft is the KBS $-Taper 120.