Cobra King Utility Irons 2020 Revealed

The adjustable Cobra King Utility Iron promises more distance and versatility and also comes in One Length option

Cobra has unveiled a pair of new utility irons said to deliver improved distance with a classic look and modern technology.

Seemingly part of the King Forged Tec iron family, the King Utility iron and One Length version are designed for players who seek control on tight tee shots and longer approach shots.

A classic, muscleback iron shape delivers the feeling of controlled ball flights, while a wider sole and hollow body provides stability, power, and a low centered CG for higher, stronger trajectories.

A Pwrshell face insert adds to the performance by expanding the size of the sweetspot for improved ball speeds on off-centre hits, launch efficiency and ball flight.

Cobra has integrated the MyFly8 hosel too, a series of eight adjustable loft settings that give users the ability to manage trajectory and launch for proper distance gapping.

Additionally, the King Utility irons are equipped with Cobra Connect Powered by Arccos Caddie, an artificial intelligence system that uses Smart Grips with embedded sensors to track and record distance and accuracy data on the Arccos Caddie app.

Tungsten weighting inside the hollow heads increases the stability of the clubhead.

The King Utility is also offered in a One Length configuration, while sharing the technologies of its variable-length counterpart, is designed at 7-iron length (37.50”), making it complement any of Cobra’s One Length iron offerings.

Having a constant length through the set promotes one repeatable set-up and swing for more consistency, while the head design and weighting are fine-tuned to provide uniformity of feel through the set. Traditional variable-length players can also benefit from the consistency and accuracy of the One Length Utility iron.

The King Utility irons will be available from June 12 with an RRP of £179 in a Project X Catalyst 80 graphite shaft and £169 in a KBS $-Taper lite steel shaft and a Lamkin Crossline Connect Blue grip.

