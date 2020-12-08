The Cobra Radspeed range revealed today comprises a larger metalwood family as well as new irons promising more distance and forgiveness through more extreme weighting

Cobra Radspeed Range Revealed

Replacing the King Speedzone range comes a more radical design shift from Cobra in the form of the new Radspeed metalwoods and irons.

The new name comes from the Radial weighting, whereby the distance between the front and back weights has been increased to create a more optimum blend of faster ball speed with low spin and forgiveness to maximise performance for all player types.

In the three Radspeed drivers, Cobra has managed to significantly increase something called the radius of gyration, which is the distance from the club’s centre of gravity to each weight location, to produce extra yardage in different ways.

Cobra Radspeed Drivers Review

The 460cc Radspeed driver is for higher-speed swingers who want distance through faster ball speeds, low spin and trajectory control. It has forward-biased weighting with 28g positioned in the front, (16g fixed, 12g adjustable) and 10g in the back (8g fixed, 2g adjustable). The two adjustable weights can be interchanged to fine-tune the desired launch and spin performance.

The Radspeed XB (Xtreme Back) is for players who want distance through consistency across the face in the form forgiveness and stability. It features an oversized address profile and 20g of weight positioned in the back (14g fixed and a 6g interchangeable weight) and 8g of fixed weight in the front, making it arguably Cobra’s most forgiving driver to date.

Finally, there’s the Radspeed XD (Xtreme Draw), a new addition for 2021 for golfers who want distance by reducing their slice or creating a draw through heel-biased weighting with forgiveness.

All three drivers continue to feature Cobra’s CNC Milled Infinity Face, which produces more precise thicknesses and bulge and roll qualities for forgiveness on off-centre hits. They all also use a lighter T-Bar Speed Chassis and a 30 per cent thinner Carbon Fibre Wrap Crown to save 13g (7g in the chassis and 6g in the carbon) that has been repositioned forward to lower the CG and produce more speed.

Complimenting the Radspeed drivers are a quartet of fairway woods and two hybrids that also benefit from a thinner carbon crown and radial weighting. Each fairway and hybrid features Cobra’s signature Baffler Hollow Split Rails, which increase flexion on the leading edge by 70 per cent to increase speed while still providing excellent turf interaction.

The standard Radspeed fairway features a CNC Milled Infinity Face for the first time as well as 16g in the front and 7g in the back to deliver low spin with high launch and forgiveness. It is also available in two colourways of gloss black or turbo yellow.

There’s also a slight fighting Radspeed Draw, oversized Radspeed Big Tour and more compact Tour five wood in the range while the Cobra Radspeed hybrids are also available in One Length to compliment the One Length irons in a combo set.

The concept of the new Radspeed irons is similar to the metalwoods – position more mass low in the heel and toe to lower the CG while dramatically improving the stability of the clubhead. A 10g screw-in weight, which can be altered to change swing weight, is positioned in the toe and 3g of mass is positioned in the heel to create the best combination of low CG, and high MOI for the fast ball speed and high launch.

Cobra Radspeed Irons Review

In addition, the irons feature a unique Carbon Fibre Topline that saves 2g to lower the CG and improve launch and spin characteristics with a new black cosmetic to create the appearance of a thinner topline for a sleeker profile at address.

Following on from Cobra’s new 3D printed putter, the irons also feature the first ever 3D printed nylon medallion utilizing an intricate lattice structure to save weight and fine-tune feel.

The Radspeed irons are also available in One Length, with all the irons 37.5” in length to promote a repeatable setup and swing for more consistency and accuracy. Fine-tuned lie angles and progressive sole widths and shaft weighting promotes consistent ball flights and proper distance gapping through the set.

The entire Radspeed family is equipped with Cobra Connect Powered by Arccos sensors in the grips that automatically record the distance and accuracy of every shot so golfers can track performance and use analysis to improve practice. With the purchase of any Cobra Connect club, golfers, at their request, will be sent additional sensors to screw in the rest of their clubs.

The Cobra Radspeed range goes on sale January 29th with the following RRPs: drivers £369, fairways £229, hybrids £189, irons £749 steel, £849 graphite.