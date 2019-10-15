Cobra T-Rail Irons Revealed - Innovative new high-handicap combo iron set promises excellent distance and forgiveness, even from bad lies

Cobra T-Rail Irons Revealed

Cobra Golf has today unveiled the T-Rail iron, its first, all-hollow iron-hybrid set in the super game-improvement category.

The T stands for Transitional and the irons are said to combine the forgiveness of a Cobra Baffler hybrid with the precision of an iron.

They fuse a hollow, hybrid shape with an iron face and topline, creating an iron-hybrid design that delivers a blend of distance, forgiveness and accuracy. A hollow body construction creates a lower, deeper CG than traditional cavity-back iron designs allow and makes getting the ball airborne and on the desired target line easier.

The Baffler Rails then enhance the turf interaction for more speed and stability out of every lie. A high-strength, forged steel face designed with E9 Technology features a thin pocket from heel to toe to enhance ball speed and distance on off-center hits.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“T-Rail irons make it easy for beginners and golfers who have lost some distance and control to gain the confidence needed to play better and have more fun,” said Tom Olsavsky, VP of R&D, Cobra Golf.

“Players who need max forgiveness and are looking for more distance will be amazed at how far and straight they hit these, even being able to get them airborne from tough lies.”

Trending On Golf Monthly

The innovative design of the T-Rail combo set combines a hollow, iron-hybrid construction in the 6-PW, SW with a 5-hybrid to make a seven-piece set for max forgiveness, high launch and improved gapping through the set. T-Rail Irons are available in both men’s and women’s set make-ups.

The T-Rail irons go on sale from November 15th with RRPs of IL £699 in steel and £799 in graphite shafts and a black/blue colorway. A 4, 5 and/or 6-hybrid are also available through custom. The women’s T-Rail Graphite Combo Set (£799), in a black/lilac colorway, comes with a 5-hybrid and 6-PW, SW irons that utilize Cobra Ultralite 50g graphite (Ladies flex) shafts and Cobra Lamkin REL grips in midsize.