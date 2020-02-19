A young star in the game, we take a look in the bag of Collin Morikawa.
Collin Morikawa What’s In The Bag?
Young American star Collin Morikawa has had a lightning fast start to his career with several outstanding results on the PGA Tour including a victory at the 2019 Barracuda Championship.
Given his rapid rise up the world rankings, in all likelihood he is going to play in all of the biggest tournaments of the year and make his Major debut in The Masters, PGA Championship and Open Championship.
What clubs does he use at the moment? Let’s take a look.
Morikawa uses nearly a full set of TaylorMade clubs right now including the brand new TaylorMade SIM driver and titanium three-wood.
He currently has three TaylorMade irons in the bag the longest of which is a P790 2-iron. This is followed by two P750’s and then from six-iron to pitching wedge he uses P730’s.
He carries one Taylormade Milled Grind 2.0 wedge but his 56 and 60 degree models are both Titleist SM8 wedges.
Finally he putts with a TaylorMade TP Patina Collection Soto
Driver: TaylorMade SIM, 8 degrees, Mitsubishi Tensei 70-X shaft
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade SIM Ti, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Whiteboard 80TX shaft
Utility Iron: TaylorMade P790, Mitsubishi Tensei shaft
Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4-5), TaylorMade P730 (6-PW) all with Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 (52), Titleist Vokey SM8 (56, 60), all with Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
Putter: TaylorMade TP Patina Collection Soto (Tour Prototype)
Ball: TaylorMade TP5
