Connor Syme What’s In The Bag?

We take a closer look at Connor Syme's line-up of equipment

Scotland’s Connor Syme enjoyed a successful UK swing, where he recorded three top tens on the spin over the course of August and September.

The Fifer is still looking for his first win, but his fine run of form has at least set him up for a debut appearance at the US Open. But what clubs does he put into his bag?

Well Syme, who first gained his European Tour card in 2017 after finishing inside the top 25 at Qualifying School Final Stage, is a Ping staff player.

Starting at the top he uses a Ping G410 LST driver along with an LST three-wood.

Syme told Golf Monthly that he’s always focused more on accuracy, but he has stepped up his work on speed.

It shows in the stats so far this season, Syme averaging approximately 315 yards.

“You can’t be afraid to give it a good whack,” he says. “When you’re down the range, this is a good way of generating more speed.”

He then often swaps between a Ping G410 five-wood and a Ping i210 three-iron.

The rest of his irons, from four-iron to pitching wedge are a set of Ping iBlades.

Interestingly Syme opts not to use Ping wedges at the moment, instead using a set of Titleist Vokey SM8‘s. They come with 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is a Ping Custom PLD Anser and he also uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball.

Syme is also an adidas brand ambassador.

*Note – the five-wood and three-iron both go in and out of the bag dependent on the course, conditions, etc.

Driver: Ping G410 LST (Small minus), 10.5°, Mistubishi Tensei CK White 60TX, 45.25” D4

3 wood: Ping G410 LST (Flat dot), Aldila Rogue Black 70 TX tip 1”, 43, D3

5 wood: Ping G410 (Flat dot) Aldila Rogue Black 70TX Tip1.5” D3

Three-iron: Ping i210 with Aldila Rogue Black 95TX D2

Irons (4-PW): Ping iBlade all fitted with Rifle PXi 6.5 shafts, +1/4”, Blue Colour Code, D2

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 52°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Ping Custom PLD Anser 34.5” (deep etched milling)

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

