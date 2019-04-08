We take a look inside the bag of Valero Texas Open winner Corey Conners.

Corey Conners What’s In The Bag?

Canadian Corey Conners, a Monday qualifier for the Valero Texas Open, secured the final Masters spot in the field thanks to his two-stroke victory in San Antonio.

It was a rollercoaster of a final day for him as he started with four birdies in the opening five to stretch his lead, but he then gave them back immediately with four bogeys in a row to round out the front nine.

He then produced a flawless back-nine of 30 to post 20-under par and collect his first PGA Tour victory.

A momentous moment in his career, he now has changed his plans to go and play at Augusta. Lets take a look at his clubs.

A Ping staff player, he uses the LST version of the Ping G400 driver and then has G400 fairway wood and hybrid models.

From 4-iron to pitching wedge he has Ping iBlades which come with Project X 6.0 shafts.

Additionally he also has the same shafts in his three wedges. Two of which are Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth’s with 50 and 56 degrees of loft respectively.

He than carries a Ping Glide Forged lob wedge.

Finally he uses a Ping PLD Anser 2 prototype, Titleist Pro V1 ball and FootJoy shoes.