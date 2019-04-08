We take a look inside the bag of Valero Texas Open winner Corey Conners.
Corey Conners What’s In The Bag?
Canadian Corey Conners, a Monday qualifier for the Valero Texas Open, secured the final Masters spot in the field thanks to his two-stroke victory in San Antonio.
It was a rollercoaster of a final day for him as he started with four birdies in the opening five to stretch his lead, but he then gave them back immediately with four bogeys in a row to round out the front nine.
He then produced a flawless back-nine of 30 to post 20-under par and collect his first PGA Tour victory.
A momentous moment in his career, he now has changed his plans to go and play at Augusta. Lets take a look at his clubs.
A Ping staff player, he uses the LST version of the Ping G400 driver and then has G400 fairway wood and hybrid models.
From 4-iron to pitching wedge he has Ping iBlades which come with Project X 6.0 shafts.
Additionally he also has the same shafts in his three wedges. Two of which are Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth’s with 50 and 56 degrees of loft respectively.
He than carries a Ping Glide Forged lob wedge.
Finally he uses a Ping PLD Anser 2 prototype, Titleist Pro V1 ball and FootJoy shoes.
Driver: Ping G400 LST (8.5 degrees with 9 degrees of actual loft), with UST Mamiya Elements Gold 6F5 shaft
Fairway wood: Ping G400 (14 degrees) with Fujikura Atmos Blue 7X
Hybrid: Ping G400 (19 degrees with 18 degrees of actual loft) with UST Mamiya VTS Red 85X shaft
Irons: Ping iBlade (4-PW) with Project X 6.0 shafts
Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (50SS, 56SS), Ping Glide Forged (60SS) with Project X 6.0 shafts
Putter: Ping PLD Anser 2 prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL
