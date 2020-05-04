Costco has unveiled its new Kirkland Signature KS1 putter and adjustable weight kit

Costco Kirkland Signature KS1 Putter Revealed

Costco has won over golfers around the world with its three-piece balls and leather gloves coming in at rock bottom prices.

We recently tested the Kirkland Signature three-piece ball and were impressed with the performance, especially around the greens, given the price of £26 for two dozen.

Now it looks like the wholesaler is branching out into putters, as a new Kirkland Signature KS1 model was revealed in the most recent edition of Costco Connection magazine.

According to the article, the KS1 putter will be forged from a premium 303 stainless steel and milled through a process called computer numerical control for the ultimate in precision.

Golf Monthly Instruction

RELATED: Best Putters 2020

It will be 34.5 inches in length and golfers will have the option to buy a separate weight kit containing interchangeable heel and toe weights if they want to fine tune the feel. It will also feature a SuperStroke CounterCore grip as a standard and a ‘deluxe’ headcover.

“This is a great club,” says Tim Farmer, Costco’s vice president of merchandising, in the magazine. “The steel and milling, plus the professionally milled insert, provide exceptional performance and feel.”

The putter and weight kit will be available in June on Costco.com and at select warehouses. We have contacted Costco for details on price.