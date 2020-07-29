Costco looks to be following up its recent putter release with some wedges...

Costco Kirkland Signature Wedge Spotted On USGA Conforming List

Wholesale giant Costco has been making golf balls for a number of years now with its Kirkland Signature, and it looks to have officially set its sights on the equipment market.

Last month, we reported that the company was launching a new putter, and it has now made a wedge too.

The Kirkland Signature wedge has made its way onto the USGA Conforming Clubs List with a 52, 56 and 60 degree wedge.

Whilst little is currently known about the new wedge, it appears to be a steel head with Milled Face Technology.

It is manufactured by the Southern California Design Company in Carlsbad, California, and interestingly one of their clients is Cobra Golf so this wedge may indeed be made by them.

However, another of Southern California Design Company’s clients is Indi Golf, which is a manufacturer specialising in wedges and putters.

Obviously this is all just speculation at the current time.

The Kirkland Signature wedge will likely be made available in the US-only first, like the recently-launched Kirkland Signature KS1 putter.

The putter retails at $139.99.

Stay tuned for more information.

We recently tested the Kirkland Signature three-piece ball and were impressed with the performance, especially around the greens, given the price of £26 for two dozen.

