What clubs does the 2019 RBC Heritage winner play? We take a look here.

C.T. Pan What’s In The Bag?

In a life-changing week, C.T. Pan was originally going to skip the RBC Heritage so that he could host his own C.T. Pan Junior Championship, an AJGA event. Pan played the American Junior Golf Association from 2007 to 2010 so was excited to give something back to some budding junior golfers. However his wife said he should play and she would host the junior golfers which turned out to be a fantastic decision.

Pan won the tournament by one stroke from American Matt Kuchar, as he shot a final-round 67 to become the seventh straight come from behind winner. It was his first ever PGA Tour win and gets him to his best ever world ranking of 55th.

But what does he put in the bag on the PGA Tour? We take a look below.

Pan is a Titleist staff player and has nearly a full bag of Titleist clubs. He starts with the new TS2 driver and TS3 fairway wood which comes in 9.5 and 16.5 degrees of loft respectively.

Pan is one of the rare players on Tour who still carries a Nike club in the bag. The brand stopped making clubs back in 2016 but he still carries a Nike Vapor Fly Pro 2-iron instead of another fairway wood. This is the only non-Titleist club in his bag.

He then carries a combo set of Titleist irons. One is a 718 T-MB 4-iron and then from five to nine-iron he has 718 AP2’s.

Pan carries four Vokey wedges, three of which are SM7’s and the other is a prototype. On these he has several different stamps all to celebrate his time attending the University of Washington.

His putter is also a Scotty Cameron prototype.

Finally he plays a Titleist Pro V1x ball and wears Nike apparel.