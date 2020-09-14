A closer look at the gear trusted by Curtis Luck of Australia

Curtis Luck What’s In The Bag?

Curtis Luck claimed his first Korn Ferry Tour title in August, making a crucial up-and-down on the 72nd hole to win the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship by one stroke.

The colourful Australian enjoyed a stellar amateur career down under, and became the top-ranked amateur in the world in March 2017.

A month later he turned professional – and he’s now starting to establish himself on the professional circuit.

He’ll be hoping he can build upon his recent victory and earn promotion back to the PGA Tour.

So, what does the former US Amateur champion have in his bag?

En route to claiming his first Korn Ferry Tour title, the Callaway Tour staffer played the Callaway Mavrik driver (9°).

The man from Perth also carries two Callaway Mavrik fairway woods – a 4-wood and 5-wood in 16.5° and 18° degrees of loft respectively.

From there, he goes straight into his long irons, deciding against using hybrids and/or utility irons .

Golf Monthly Instruction

The Callaway Apex Pro Forged irons (4-9) are his preferred model, and at the bottom of the bag he has four Callaway JAWS wedges, in lofts of 46°, 50°, 56° and 60°.

He has an Odyssey Toulon Garage Palm Beach (2019) putter, and plays with the Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track ball.

Curtis Luck What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway Mavrik, 9°

Fairway woods: Callaway Mavrik, 16.5° (4-wood), Callaway Mavrik, 18°, (5-wood)

Irons (4-9): Callaway Apex Pro Forged

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 46°, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Garage Palm Beach (2019)

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest gear news.