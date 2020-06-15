Take a look at the clubs used by 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge winner Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger What’s In The Bag?

A three-time winner on the PGA Tour, 27-year-old Daniel Berger had an up and down last couple of years.

After representing the United States at the 2017 President’s Cup he slowly but surely began to drop in the world rankings

However, with victory at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge he moved firmly back inside the world’s top-50.

What clubs does the American put into play out on Tour? Let’s take a look.

Right now Berger is an equipment free agent and uses several clubs from different brands in his bag setup.

Berger currently has a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Triple Diamond driver which many Tour professionals have started putting in the bag after its recent development. It has 9 degrees of loft and a Fujikura shaft.

Berger than transitions down into a Callaway Epic Flash with 13.5 degrees of loft. It also has what appears to be a large strip of lead tape on the sole of the club.

His longest iron is a Callaway Apex Forged model from 2016 and it acts as his three-iron.

The rest of his irons are all very old models as well. From four-iron to pitching wedge Berger decides to put a set of TaylorMade TP MC ’11’s in the bag.

Speaking to Golf.com Berger said of the irons; “When my contract ended, I figured why go and test a bunch of new stuff when I have something that I already know works? It’s one of those comfort things.

“When you have something that you like looking at, you might as well just stick with it.”

“Personally I would say they’re maybe the best irons ever made,” Berger said. “But, it’s going to be a challenge finding some new sets from here on out.

“Back when I was using these irons, I had about three backup sets.

“I would just take out an iron when they got old and throw a new one in. I was just rummaging through my garage and I found a brand new set that was still in the box with the plastic on them. So I went with those.”

“I’m going to go on eBay and order as many sets as I can and ride ‘em out until I can’t find anymore,” Berger said.

His wedges are all made by Callaway. His 50 and 56 degree clubs are both Callaway Mack Daddy Forged whilst the 60 degree is a Callaway Mack Daddy 4 model.

His final club in the bag is a TaylorMade Spider Tour design putter in chalk white. He also uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball and adidas Codechaos shoes.

Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Triple Diamond (9 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft

Three-wood: Callaway Epic Flash (13.5 degrees) with Fujikura Speeder 857 TR 85X shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex Forged ’16 (3), TaylorMade TP MC ’11 (4-PW) all with Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50-10, 56-10), Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (60-12C) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour (Chalk)

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: Adidas Codechaos

