Danny Lee What’s In The Bag?

When Danny Lee won the Johnnie Walker Classic in 2009 at the age of 18 years and 213 days, he became the youngest ever winner of a European Tour event.

He had to wait another six years to experience that winning feeling again – which came at the 2015 Greenbrier Classic.

The South Korean-born New Zealander came through a four-man playoff to claim his sole PGA Tour title to date.

He came close to ending his drought at the CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES last October, where he finished second, before going on to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs for a seventh consecutive season.

So, what’s in the bag?

At the top end of the bag, he plays several TaylorMade metals, starting with a TaylorMade SIM driver, which he recently switched into after a spell using the SIM Max.

Lee also has a TaylorMade SIM 3-wood, plus a TaylorMade M5 5-wood.

Irons-wise, Lee has played with several brands and models recently, including TaylorMade and Mizuno, but now seems to have settled with a set of Titleist 620 MB ‘s – believed to be from 4-iron to pitching wedge.

At the bottom of the bag, he uses three Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges , which we believe have lofts of 52°, 56° and 60°.

His putter looks to be similar to the model used by Rickie Fowler – a Scotty Cameron Prototype.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM

5-wood: TaylorMade M5

Irons (4-PW): Titleist 620 MB

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 52°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Scotty Cameron Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

