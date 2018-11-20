DP World Tour Champion Danny Willett uses a full bag of Callaway clubs

Danny Willett What’s In The Bag?

At the DP World Tour Championship, Danny Willett won his first title since the 2016 Masters.

The Englishman finished at 18 under par to win by two strokes from Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed.

Willett has been a Callaway staffer since 2011 and used 14 of the company’s clubs plus ball during his victory.

The 31-year-old currently has the Rogue driver in the bag as well as a Rogue 3 wood.

BUY NOW: Callaway Rogue Driver from American Golf

Like many players these days, he has just one fairway wood and carries a utility iron instead of a 5 wood.

His utility is the Callaway X Forged UT and he has three of them, in 18, 21 and 24 degrees of lofts – these are essentially his 2, 3 and 4 irons.

He also carries Callaway X Forged irons from 5-9, choosing those over the Apex MBs in the bag of Sergio Garcia and many other Callaway players.

The 2016 Masters champion hit an impressive 82% of Greens in Regulation during the week which was 3rd in the field.

Willett’s wedges are the Mack Daddy Forged model as his pitching wedge and the Mack Daddy 4 in 54° and 58°.

BUY NOW: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedge from American Golf

His putter is an Odyssey Prototype Stroke Lab, a new addition to the bag just this week which has worked very well.

Willett was first in Putts per GIR with an average of 1.64.

His ball is the Callaway Chrome Soft X.