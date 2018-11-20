DP World Tour Champion Danny Willett uses a full bag of Callaway clubs
Danny Willett What’s In The Bag?
At the DP World Tour Championship, Danny Willett won his first title since the 2016 Masters.
The Englishman finished at 18 under par to win by two strokes from Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed.
Willett has been a Callaway staffer since 2011 and used 14 of the company’s clubs plus ball during his victory.
The 31-year-old currently has the Rogue driver in the bag as well as a Rogue 3 wood.
Like many players these days, he has just one fairway wood and carries a utility iron instead of a 5 wood.
His utility is the Callaway X Forged UT and he has three of them, in 18, 21 and 24 degrees of lofts – these are essentially his 2, 3 and 4 irons.
- BUY NOW: Callaway X Forged UT from American Golf
- BUY NOW: Callaway X Forged irons from American Golf
He also carries Callaway X Forged irons from 5-9, choosing those over the Apex MBs in the bag of Sergio Garcia and many other Callaway players.
The 2016 Masters champion hit an impressive 82% of Greens in Regulation during the week which was 3rd in the field.
Willett’s wedges are the Mack Daddy Forged model as his pitching wedge and the Mack Daddy 4 in 54° and 58°.
His putter is an Odyssey Prototype Stroke Lab, a new addition to the bag just this week which has worked very well.
Willett was first in Putts per GIR with an average of 1.64.
His ball is the Callaway Chrome Soft X.
Sergio Garcia What’s In The Bag?
Take a look at the Callaway gear Sergio…
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Danny Willett
Danny Willett became the second English winner of…
Should You Putt With The Flagstick In? 2019 Golf Rules
We tested out the new flagstick rule, here's…
Which Callaway Driver Is Right For Me?
The latest Callaway drivers on the market
Danny Willett What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Rogue 9° with Mitsubishi Diamana W 60X shaft
3 wood: Callaway Rogue 15° with Mitsubishi Diamana W 70X shaft
Utility irons: Callaway X Forged UT 18°, 21° and 24° with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Superlite shafts
Irons (5-9): Callaway X Forged with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Superlite shafts
PW: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged with True Temper Dynamic Gold shaft
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 54° and 58° with True Temper Dynamic Gold shafts
Putter: Odyssey Prototype Stroke Lab
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL
Glove: Callaway
Apparel: Descente
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels