Dufner Signs Deal With Dude Wipes
After leaving Titleist and FootJoy at the start of 2018, Jason Dufner has been one of golf’s free agents.
The 2013 USPGA Champion has signed a new deal for 2019 but it’s not with an equipment company – it’s with a company specialising in wipes for men.
Dufner has signed a new deal with ‘DUDE, which creates ‘Dude Wipes’ amongst other sanitary products.
“DUDE took a bold idea and made it mainstream,” Dufner said.
“Their authenticity and commitment to create leading and reliable products are why we are such a natural fit.
“DUDE products keep me clean on and off the golf course, and I am excited to represent the brand on the PGA Tour and grow the DUDE nation.”
The company once appeared on the TV programme ‘Shark Tank’ and received a $300,000 investment.
Their website reads…
‘Back in the day, we always hated using toilet paper, the stuff stinks. We believed life should be better—something had to be done. So we went to work, creating DUDE Wipes out of our apartment. Soon the DUDE movement was born, with flushable wipes for on-the-go and at home s*ituations.’
