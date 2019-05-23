We take a look inside the bag of Dustin Johnson when he collected his sole Major championship at the 2016 US Open.
Dustin Johnson 2016 US Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB
After several close-calls and years of trying, Dustin Johnson finally got the monkey off his back at the 2016 US Open.
Hosted at Oakmont, Johnson played sublime golf when others were struggling throughout the day to shoot 69 and win by three strokes. The last day was best remembered for Johnson being given a one-stroke penalty on the fifth hole as he was adjudged to have been the cause of his ball to move.
It couldn’t have been easy to carry on playing knowing a penalty could be coming your way so Johnson’s win deserves heavy praise indeed.
But what clubs did Johnson use to complete the victory? Let’s take a look below.
For most of his career Dustin Johnson has been a TaylorMade staff player and he usually carries 14 clubs made by the brand. Interestingly for the 2016 US Open win, he actually had a Scotty Cameron putter instead.
But going back to the top of the bag, Johnson used TaylorMade’s M1 driver to great effect throughout the week as he led the field in driving distance at 316.75 yards and was tied for 18th in accuracy, hitting 64.3 percent of his fairways. He also carried an M1 fairway wood with 17 degrees of loft.
In the irons he carried a TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI 2-iron and then from three-iron to pitching wedge he used their Tour Preferred MB 14’s.
Johnson went for two Tour Preferred EF wedges with 52 and 56 degrees of loft and finally his putter was a Scotty Cameron prototype.
His shoes were an earlier edition of adidas’ Tour360 boost shoe-line.
Dustin Johnson 2016 US Open Winning Clubs
Driver: TaylorMade M1 460 (Fujikura Speeder Evolution 2.0 Tour Spec 661X), 10.5 degrees
3-wood: TaylorMade M1, 17 degrees
Irons (2): TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI; (3-PW): TaylorMade Tour Preferred MB 14
Wedges: TaylorMade Tour Preferred EF (52, 60 degrees)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Prototype
Ball: TaylorMade Tour Preferred X
Shoes: adidas Tour360 Boost
