We take a look at the gear used by Dustin Johnson at the US Open

Dustin Johnson What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the clubs used by Dustin Johnson at the US Open this week.

DJ leads at Shinnecock Hills just days after he won his 18th PGA Tour title and he returned to the world number one spot, less than a month after losing it to Justin Thomas.

DJ has been a TaylorMade staffer for his entire 10 year career as a professional.

The 33-year-old currently uses the new TaylorMade M4 driver featuring the new Twist Face technology – What is Twist Face?

He nearly aced a 430 yard par-4 in his first week using it at the Tournament of Champions in January.

He won his 17th PGA Tour title that week at Kapalua.

DJ’s M4 driver has 9.5° of loft and is fitted with a Fujikura Speeder Evolution shaft.

He’s averaged 311 yards off the tee this season on the PGA Tour and is 1st in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee as well as SG: Tee to Green.

DJ has switched between M3 and M4 fairway woods this season and has carried one in some tournaments and two in others.

In his St Jude Classic victory he had just one M4 fairway wood – a high launch weaker 3 wood.

That’s because when armed with a regular 3 wood, he simply hits it too far.

His 16.5° 4 wood is fitted with a Project X HZRDUS shaft.

However, this week he appears to have put the lower-launching M4 Tour fairway wood in the bag, perfect for the windy, linksy conditions at Shinnecock.