We take a look inside the bag of South African professional Dylan Frittelli.
Dylan Frittelli What’s In The Bag?
South African Dylan Frittelli is best described as a worldwide golfer when you consider he has had fantastic results all over the world in places like Australia, Mauritius, Switzerland, China and now the United States. With the amount of travel he does it cannot be a simple thing to make sure he is playing at his best week in week out. However one thing that he does keep simple is his bag of clubs.
What does he put into play at the moment? We take a look below.
Frittelli currently has nearly a full bag of Callaway clubs aside from a couple of Vokey wedges. At the top of the bag he carries a Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver and fairway wood. He then drops down to a five-wood which is a Callaway Rogue Sub Zero model.
His longest iron is a Callaway X-Forged UT which acts as his 3-iron, before going to Callaway’s X Forged 18 irons from five-iron to pitching wedge.
He carries three wedges at the moment. One of which is a Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (52 degrees) and the other two are Titleist Vokey SM7’s (56 and 60 degrees)
Finally he has an Odyssey EXO Stroke Lab 2-ball putter and uses Callaway Chrome Soft X balls with Triple Track technology.
Dylan Frittelli What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (10.5 degrees), Mitsubishi Tensei White TX-flex
3 Wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (15 degrees), Graphite Design Tour AD-DI
5 Wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (18 degrees), Mitsubishi Tensei White TX-flex
Driving Iron: Callaway X-Forged UT (3 iron), KBS Tour
Irons: Callaway X-Forged 18 (5-PW), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 105
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM7 (56 and 60 degrees), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 105X
Putter: Odyssey EXO Stroke Lab 2-Ball
Golf Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track
