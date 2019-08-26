Ecco Biom Cool Pro Shoe Unveiled

Famous for its spikeless footwear, Danish company Ecco has combined two innovative technologies to take the performance found in its Biom Cool Pro shoe to new heights.

Joining the polarising cleated Cool Pro shoe, the Biom Cool Pro comprises the fusion of Ecco’s Biom platform and Gore-Tex Surround technology creates complete breathable comfort.

It is built on Ecco’s exclusive Biom Natural Last to provide an anatomical fit supporting the natural form of your foot. This also creates a low-to-the-ground sole structure to enhance ground responsiveness.

The Tri-Fi-Grip outsole ensures multi-purpose zonal performance through three segments; one for stability, another for durability and a third for rotational support. By using ultra-durable T.PU, it withstands wear on and off the course, without affecting performance.

Gore-Tex Surround is a technology that features a TPU Exhaust Grid built into the midsole of the shoe with larger, angled openings, scoops air in and channels it directly to the sole of the foot while also allowing moisture and heat to escape. This combination provides breathability and 100 per cent waterproofing from the first tee to the last green and beyond.

The upper of the shoe is manufactured using extra strong, durable and thin Ecco Rich Two-Tone Yak leather from Ecco’s own tanneries that is perforated on the forefoot and features a matte finish with a hint of shine. Fine-grain Ecco Calf Crust leather adds a premium feel and reflective touches give the shoe a sporty and athletic look.

Gore-Tex Surround offers 100 per cent waterproof protection and 360° breathability, to keep your feet dry and comfortable.

A double layer neoprene tongue cushions the foot, providing step-in comfort and making it easier to slide them on or take them off.

The Ecco Biom Cool Pro shoe comes in three colours and will have an RRP of £210.