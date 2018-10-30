ECCO Biom G3 Shoe Unveiled - Multiple technologies, including a Gore-Tex Yak leather upper and Zarma-Tour cleats, combine to create the new Biom G3 golf shoe

ECCO Biom G3 Shoe Unveiled

Danish golf footwear brand ECCO Golf has continued its Biom innovation story with the launch of the ECCO Biom G3 shoe.

The new model utilises a range of technologies to deliver performance that will last round after round, while hard-wearing ECCO YAK leather uppers and a waterproof Gore-Tex construction keep feet dry and comfortable in even the wettest weather.

ECCO’s renowned Biom Natural Motion last combines low-to-the-ground stability with a glove-like fit that is built for natural motion like a second skin around the foot.

A high level of traction is provided through eight Zarma-Tour spikes, which work together with hybrid cleats on the toe and rotation line to offer optimal grip and a more stable footing and a flexible to stop dirt clogging.

ECCO’s Fluidform Direct Comfort Technology comprises a ‘state change’ process that uses specialised fluid materials to form around an anatomical last, ensuring a finely-tuned balance of cushioning and rebound, while also creating an integral, flexible and durable bond without the compromises common with stitched or glued assemblies.

A removable, washable Ortholite foam inlay sole that provides long-term cushioning and superior breathability, as well as the option of extra width when removed.

The uppers of the shoe are manufactured using premium ECCO Tumbled Textured Yak leather, from ECCO-owned tanneries, that provides a supple, garment-washed look and feel. Bouncy and full, the leather has a slightly raised grain and natural shine that highlights its surface texture.

Furthermore, a double-layer neoprene collar adds stretchable comfort and softness, adapting to the foot by seamlessly wrapping around the heel.

The ECCO Biom 3 shoe is crafted at company-owned factories that bond the upper and outsole unit, creating a one-piece shoe without the use of glue or stitching. The benefits of this process include flexibility, durability and a lightweight construction.

The ECCO Biom 3 shoe has an RRP of £210 and is available from Spring 2019 in six different styles, including two BOA options.