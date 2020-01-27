Ecco S-Three Shoe Unveiled - Designed to take golf shoe performance to the next level, Ecco Golf has unveiled its S-Three shoe.

Ecco S-Three Shoe Unveiled

Brand new for 2020, just a few weeks after announcing the signing of Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson, Ecco Golf has unveiled the latest introduction to its comprehensive range of shoes, the S-Three.

A hybrid (spikeless) model that blends on-course performance with off-course style, the S-Three delivers dynamic comfort and modern looks with a mix of modern technologies said to enhance performance.

The most notable innovation is the new Zonal Fluidform Technology, which creates a moulded midsole with three distinct zones of softness to ensure the right balance of cushioning and stability exactly where you need it.

The heel of the midsole is engineered for medium softness to ensure cushioning and comfort, while the central part of the midsole has higher levels of rigidity to deliver lateral stability throughout the swing. The forefront of the midsole is the softest for walking comfort.

Additionally, the midsole of every pair of S-Three shoes will have exclusive features and unique colour transitions between the different sections. This gives each pair of shoes a distinctive look, perfect for golfers who enjoy an individual style and want to stand out from the crowd.

The shoe’s uppers are crafted from thicker Ecco Soft Calf Nappa leather, made in Ecco’s own tanneries, with 100 per cent waterproof technology that keeps feet dry and comfortable in all conditions.

The shoes also come with Ecco’s Dynamic Traction System, which is an outsole design that provides more than 100 traction bars and 800 traction angles for excellent grip in all playing conditions.

The Ecco Golf S-Three shoe will have a recommended retail price of £180.

