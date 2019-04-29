Ecco S-Lite Shoe Revealed - Ecco's lightest ever golf shoe still manages to offer excellent comfort and grip thanks to a completely new design

Ecco S-Lite Shoe Revealed

Ecco Golf has unveiled its lightest ever hybrid golf shoe. The new S-Lite comes in six different colours and represents a completely new design for the popular Danish brand.

The platform is based on the fundamental principles of a traditional racing flat, combined with lightweight performance not often associated with a leather shoe. The result is a design that fuses lifestyle and golf-centric performance.

To save weight in every available area, Ecco utilised the principle of ‘design by reduction’. From the outsole to the leather, designers considered where weight could be saved in every aspect, without compromising on comfort or performance.

Lightweight Ecco embossed Yak leather uppers lined with a soft textile provide natural water repellent and breathable properties, with the E-DTS Lite outsole providing the grip and flexibility while still being versatile for off-course wear.

The outsole design outsole design has over 100 traction studs and 800 traction angles for excellent grip in all playing conditions.

The multi-injection production process has enabled Ecco to design a base that’s 66 per cent thinner than any other TPU outsole that the company has previously created, making it the perfect packable playing option for overseas travel, or for an after-work twilight round on a hot summer’s day.

It is a shoe that brings the golfer closer to the ground than has previously been possible thanks to a minimalistic, one-bar shank enabling savings to be made without compromising on the shoe’s strength and durability.

Fluidform Technology which is a ‘state change’ process that uses specialised fluid materials to form around an anatomical last, ensuring a finely-tuned balance of cushioning and rebound, while also creating an integral, flexible and durable bond, without the compromises common with stitched or glued assemblies.

Stylish diamond-shaped embossing on the upper increases wearing comfort with lightweight breathability, while a soft textile lining offers an extremely comfortable on-foot feel. Additional support is provided through a moulded leather heel counter and inside toe reinforcement to ensure stable footing throughout the swing.

The Ecco S-Lite has an RRP of £160 for men and £150 for women.