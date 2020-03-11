Ecco's latest shoe pays homage to the original spikeless shoe launched in 2010 and famously worn by Fred Couples at the Masters

Ecco Street 10 Shoe Unveiled

Danish shoe maker Ecco has unveiled the Street 10, a model that pays homage to the 10-year anniversary of the hybrid revolution sparked by Fred Couples, who famously wore the original Golf Street shoes at The Masters in 2010.

While Couples didn’t go on to win, sales of Ecco’s first hybrid shoe went through the roof and its pioneering concept altered the journey of golf footwear design. Ever since, golfers have grown to love the off-course versatility and added walking comfort that comes from a pair of spikeless golf shoes.

RELATED: Ecco Biom Cool Pro Shoe Review

Many of the shoes in the current Ecco Golf collection, including the Street 10, still rely on the Dynamic Traction System hybrid outsole design, which featured in the original Golf Street and has withstood the test of time.

Testament to the original ground-breaking design, the Street 10 stays true to the core design with the addition of several subtle yet classic details of elegance and luxury.

A special edition shoe which is only available at selected retail and ECCO e-commerce sites, features an all-new midsole material called PU Phorene for unparalleled softness, increased shock absorption and rebound.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The hybrid outsole design has more than 100 traction bars and 800 traction angles for excellent grip in all playing conditions.

Varnishing details that pay tribute to the 10-year anniversary of the original Golf Street design, including bronze detailing on the lace ends and two eyelids, a ‘Hybrid 10’ logo in bronze screen print on the heel and a commemorative shoe box and key ring.

The leather uppers, made in Ecco-owned tanneries, are crafted from a tumbled, full-grain, pebbled nappa leather with an aniline finish and a plush, silky touch.

By treating the uppers with ECCO-developed Hydromax, the leather stays strong and durable, keeping feet dry and comfortable with enhanced breathability.

A premium and high quality micro-perforated leather lining promotes sophisticated aesthetics while leather-lined inlay soles offer unique moisture management properties, as well as enhanced performance through long-term cushioning and maximum comfort.

Trending On Golf Monthly

The Golf Street 10 is crafted at company-owned factories that utilise Fluidform technology to bond the upper and outsole unit, creating a one-piece shoe without the use of glue or stitching. Benefits include flexibility, durability and a lightweight construction.

The Golf Street 10 is on sale now with an RRP of £220 in ‘extremely limited’ quantities, so be quick if you want a pair for yourself.