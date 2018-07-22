Eddie Pepperell What's In The Bag? We look at the clubs and ball used by Eddie Pepperell

Eddie Pepperell shot a final round 67 at Carnoustie to put himself in with a chance at The Open.

The Englishman only qualified for the tournament at the Scottish Open last week with a runner-up finish to Brandon Stone.

Pepperell’s closing four under final round gave him the clubhouse lead.

Eddie Pepperell won his maiden victory on the European Tour on Sunday at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

The Englishman was tied with Oliver Fisher after 54 holes but a final round 70 for Pepperell got him his long awaited first victory.

His previous best finish was a tie for second at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in 2015 where he lost in a playoff to Soren Kjeldsen who birdied the first playoff hole.

Pepperell made no mistakes in Qatar though, fending off Fisher by finding fairways with his Titleist 917 D2 driver, but having some particular success with his Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero fairway wood.

The Englishman has put in a Ping G400 driver since his win in Qatar however.

His irons are the Mizuno JPX 900 Tour and he has four wedges, all of the Mizuno T7 variety. The lofts go from 46 to 60 degrees.

Finally, he carries a Bettinardi Studio Stock 8putter.

Driver: Ping G400

Fairway Wood: Callaway Epic Sub Zero

Irons: Mizuno JPX900 Tour (3-9 iron)

Wedges: Mizuno T7 (46˚, 52˚, 56˚, 60˚)

Putter: Bettinardi Studio Stock 8

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: Footjoy Pro SL

