The brand has unveiled its new summer lines for both men and women.

Ellesse Launch Men’s & Women’s Lines At American Golf

British sports brand ellesse has unveiled a new golf collection which will debut exclusively at American Golf this summer.

Featuring men’s and women’s collections, the brand has focused on using the core ellesse colours of Navy, Red, White, and Black. Not only that but professional golfer Mel Reid will wear the clothing too which gives that Tour proven status.

Key pieces to look out for in clothing include the men’s Vesuvi Polo (RRP £44.99) which incorporates the ellesse cut and sew DNA, the Taroni jacket (RRP £69.99) which has tonal navy panelling with reflective print details and finally the Gamay ladies jacket (RRP £69.99) which is a fully reflective standout piece.

All the pieces in the range excluding the Taroni and Gamay jackets have UPF 50 protection, anti-bacterial properties and moisture wicking which make them ideal for golf.

As well as clothing ellesse is bringing footwear to the collection.

There is a spiked outsole shoe “Arrow”, and a spikeless outsole shoe “Shore” both of which retail at £69.99. The uppers of both styles are waterproof, and the shoes feature a memory foam in-sock for supreme comfort and a solid stable foundation.

Iember Gordon, Retail Marketing Manager at American Golf, is delighted to see such a renowned sports brand coming to American Golf, “ellesse is instantly recognisable and is a brand whose heritage and styling translates really well into golf. All of their footwear and garment pieces show how ellesse is able to use sports performance materials and intelligent design to create products that are bound to appeal to our American Golf customers.”

