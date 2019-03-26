We take a look inside Argentine professional golfer Emiliano Grillo's bag.

Emiliano Grillo What’s In The Bag?

One of the most consistent players on Tour in regards to results, Grillo may not have won since the 2015 Frys.com Open, but he rarely misses a cut and often pulls out results that ensures his world ranking does not drop him out of key tournaments.

For example, as mentioned above he has not won a tournament since 2015 and yet he is only currently world number 55. His ability to make weekends is a key part of his game – in 2016 he missed two cuts in 30 tournaments, and then in 2018 he missed two cuts in 27 tournaments.

Regardless, he will be looking to get back into the winners circle soon and we take a look at the clubs he puts into play to do so.

Grillo has 13 clubs made by Callaway and an Odyssey putter in at the moment. His driver is the brand new Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero model with its innovative Flash Face which has been designed by a super computer and Artificial Intelligence.

The new Flash Face technology was designed by a computer that ran thousands of simulations to try and create the most efficient face for every type of strike.

To learn more about the technology click here.

He doesn’t carry Epic Flash fairway woods though, instead he goes for Callaway’s Rogue option and also carries a new Apex hybrid.

His irons are an uncomplicated set of Apex muscle backs however he then carries three different sets of Callaway wedge.

Golf Monthly Instruction

He has a 48 degree MD3, followed by two Forged options at 50 and 54 degrees. Finally he has a Mack Daddy 4 Chrome wedge with 62 degrees of loft.

Finally he uses an Odyssey Toulon Design San Diego putter and a Callaway Chrome Soft ball.