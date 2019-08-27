We take a look inside the bag of South African European Tour winner Erik Van Rooyen.
Erik Van Rooyen What’s In The Bag?
South African star Erik Van Rooyen has risen up the world rankings in dramatic and meteoric fashion in 2019. At the start of the year he ranked outside the worlds top 100 by quite a margin but has had a win at the Scandinavian Invitation to go along with two runners-up places at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and Trophy Hassan II. This has seen him kicking on the door of the worlds top-50.
Here we have taken a look inside the bag of the South African golfer.
Van Rooyen uses a full bag of Callaway clubs at the moment starting with their Epic Flash driver and an Epic Flash Sub Zero fairway wood. They have 10.5 and 16.5 degrees of loft respectively.
- BUY NOW: Callaway Epic Flash driver from American Golf for £449
- BUY NOW: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero fairway from American Golf for £249
In the past Van Rooyen had been carrying a Callaway Apex hybrid but he currently has a 21-degree Callaway X Forged UT iron instead.
The rest of his irons are Callaway Apex MB’s and they go from four-iron to pitching wedge.
He has three Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges in the bag along with an Odyssey Stroke Lab Marxman putter.
Finally he uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball and wears Ecco shoes.
Erik Van Rooyen Wins Maiden European Tour Title In Sweden
The South African beat Matt Fitzpatrick by one…
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
See the clubs Rory McIlroy currently has in…
Rory McIlroy Wins Second FedEx Cup For $15m Bonus
The 30-year-old capped an excellent season with victory…
Erik Van Rooyen What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Flash, 10.5 degrees, Mitsubishi Diamana DF 70 TX
Fairway Wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero, 16.5 degrees, Mitsubishi Diamana BF 70 TX
Utility Iron: Callaway X Forged UT, 21 degrees
Irons: Callaway Apex MB (4-PW), KBS Tour V 120 X
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50, 54 and 58 degrees), KBS Tour V 120 X
Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Marxman
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Shoes: Ecco
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more gear news.