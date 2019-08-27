We take a look inside the bag of South African European Tour winner Erik Van Rooyen.

Erik Van Rooyen What’s In The Bag?

South African star Erik Van Rooyen has risen up the world rankings in dramatic and meteoric fashion in 2019. At the start of the year he ranked outside the worlds top 100 by quite a margin but has had a win at the Scandinavian Invitation to go along with two runners-up places at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and Trophy Hassan II. This has seen him kicking on the door of the worlds top-50.

Here we have taken a look inside the bag of the South African golfer.

Van Rooyen uses a full bag of Callaway clubs at the moment starting with their Epic Flash driver and an Epic Flash Sub Zero fairway wood. They have 10.5 and 16.5 degrees of loft respectively.

In the past Van Rooyen had been carrying a Callaway Apex hybrid but he currently has a 21-degree Callaway X Forged UT iron instead.

The rest of his irons are Callaway Apex MB’s and they go from four-iron to pitching wedge.

He has three Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges in the bag along with an Odyssey Stroke Lab Marxman putter.

Finally he uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball and wears Ecco shoes.