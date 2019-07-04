We take a look inside the bag of Ernie Els as he collected his fourth Major Championship victory.

Ernie Els 2012 Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB

Theodore Ernest Els collected his fourth Major title and second Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes back in 2012 in a tournament probably best remembered for the downfall of Adam Scott on the final four holes.

With a four shot lead the Australian proceeded to bogey the last four holes which to many handed Els the title. However this discredits the work of Els who played the final nine holes in four-under par. This included a birdie at the last which gave him a one-stroke victory from Scott.

Speaking after Els said; “It’s the nature of the beast. That’s why we are out here. You win, you lose and it was my time.

“I was hoping at best play-off. When I was on the 17th green he was on the 16th tee and, as we all know, it’s not the hardest hole.”

Below we have taken a look at the clubs Els put into the bag for the win.

Els carried a Callaway RAZR Fit driver with 8.5 degrees of loft and he than had a Callaway X Tour fairway wood.

As you would expect at The Open Championship, where keeping the ball low is usually of paramount importance, Els carried three Callaway X Utility Prototype irons at 18, 21 and 24 degrees of loft respectively. The rest of his irons were Callaway RAZR X Musclebacks.

He carried two wedges for the week both of which were Callaway X Series JAWS models.

Finally his putter was a Odyssey White Hot XG1 and he won with a Callaway Hex Black Tour ball.