We take a look inside the bag of young Scot Ewen Ferguson.

Ewen Ferguson What’s In The Bag?

After a stellar amateur career Ferguson turned professional in 2016 off a handicap of plus-five.

As a future star of the game, he was quickly snapped up by TaylorMade and has nearly a full bag of equipment made by the brand. Let’s delve a little deeper into what exact models he carries below…

Starting with the driver he uses a 10.5 degree TaylorMade SIM Max model, before transitioning down into a 15 degree SIM Max model as well.

Interestingly the setup at the top of his bag changes regularly so he can adjust his equipment to the course, the conditions and so on.

Therefore he occasionally carries a TaylorMade M5 five-wood, or a SIM Max hybrid, both of which have 19 degrees of loft.

Moving into the irons, he uses a set of TaylorMade P750’s which regularly go from three-iron down to pitching wedge.

His wedges are all TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw models with 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

Finally his putter is a TaylorMade Truss TM1 and he uses a TaylorMade TP5x ball.

He also wears Puma apparel and shoes.

Golf Monthly Instruction

*Please note that the setup at the top of his bag changes regularly. Some clubs come in and out of the bag dependent on the course and conditions.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM Max, 10.5 degrees with a Graphite Design DI 60X shaft

Three-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max, 15 degrees with a Graphite Design DI 70X shaft

Five-wood: TaylorMade M5, 19 degrees with a Graphite Design DI 80X shaft

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max, 19 degrees with a Graphite Design DI 95X shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P750 (3-PW), all with KBS C-Taper 125 S+ shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw, 52, 56, 60 degrees, all with KBS C-Taper 125 S+ shafts.

Putter: TaylorMade Truss TM1

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Shoes: Puma

Apparel: Puma

