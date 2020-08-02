Ewen Ferguson What’s In The Bag?

Sam Tremlett

We take a look inside the bag of young Scot Ewen Ferguson.

After a stellar amateur career Ferguson turned professional in 2016 off a handicap of plus-five.

As a future star of the game, he was quickly snapped up by TaylorMade and has nearly a full bag of equipment made by the brand. Let’s delve a little deeper into what exact models he carries below…

Starting with the driver he uses a 10.5 degree TaylorMade SIM Max model, before transitioning down into a 15 degree SIM Max model as well.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Buy Now from EBay for £269
Also available at Gamola Golf (£299), Discount Golf Store (£379.99), and Amazon (£439.00)

Interestingly the setup at the top of his bag changes regularly so he can adjust his equipment to the course, the conditions and so on.

Therefore he occasionally carries a TaylorMade M5 five-wood, or a SIM Max hybrid, both of which have 19 degrees of loft.

Buy Now from Decathlon for £179.99
Also available at EBay (£189), and Amazon (£189.00)

Moving into the irons, he uses a set of TaylorMade P750’s which regularly go from three-iron down to pitching wedge.

His wedges are all TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw models with 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

Finally his putter is a TaylorMade Truss TM1 and he uses a TaylorMade TP5x ball.

Buy Now from EBay for £36.95
Also available at Amazon (£37.84), Golf Support (£39.95), and Scottsdale Golf (£39.95)

He also wears Puma apparel and shoes.

*Please note that the setup at the top of his bag changes regularly. Some clubs come in and out of the bag dependent on the course and conditions.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM Max, 10.5 degrees with a Graphite Design DI 60X shaft

Buy Now from EBay for £269
Also available at Gamola Golf (£299), Discount Golf Store (£379.99), and Amazon (£439.00)

Three-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max, 15 degrees with a Graphite Design DI 70X shaft

Buy Now from Amazon for £228.99
Also available at EBay (£229), and Golf Support (£229)

Five-wood: TaylorMade M5, 19 degrees with a Graphite Design DI 80X shaft

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max, 19 degrees with a Graphite Design DI 95X shaft

Buy Now from Decathlon for £179.99
Also available at EBay (£189), and Amazon (£189.00)

Irons: TaylorMade P750 (3-PW), all with KBS C-Taper 125 S+ shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw, 52, 56, 60 degrees, all with KBS C-Taper 125 S+ shafts.

Putter: TaylorMade Truss TM1

Buy Now from Scottsdale Golf for £249

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Buy Now from EBay for £36.95
Also available at Amazon (£37.84), Golf Support (£39.95), and Scottsdale Golf (£39.95)

Shoes: Puma

Apparel: Puma

