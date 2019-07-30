We take a look at the best gear from the four Major Championships in 2019.

Our Favourite Gear From The 2019 Majors

We saw some spectacular golf in the four Majors this year and it feels odd for them to be completed so soon. It is now nine months until the 2020 Masters but to keep this realisation at bay somewhat, in this piece we have taken a look back at some of our favourite pieces of gear and equipment that emerged on the Major scene in 2019. What was your favourite piece of gear this year?

Masters

Tiger Woods

2019 saw the return of Tiger’s mock polo shirts which he has fond memories of. He went on to win the tournament in dramatic fashion.

Tony Finau After dislocating his ankle during the par-3 tournament in 2018, Nike made Finau a special boot to wear during the event to avoid any similar injury.

Cobra/Puma Golf

Cobra released some very cool camouflage bags for the first Major of the year.

adidas

In 2017 adidas introduced shoes celebrating the famous Pimento Cheese sandwiches. They were back at it again in 2019 this time focusing on dessert. The shoes below were inspired by Augusta’s Georgia Peach Ice Cream sandwiches.

Justin Rose

Honma made this blacked-out bag for their star player Justin Rose at Augusta. Rose struggled though, missing the cut.

Justin Thomas

JT got some very special stamping done for the event…

Brooks Koepka

A hat that certainly divided opinion throughout the week, we have fallen on the positive side here in relation to his Augusta cap.

PGA Championship

Nike

Nike put together a new Special Edition design of shoes known as the ‘Safari Bred’ line. Players like Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Julian Suri and Dylan Fritteli were spotted in the shoes.

FootJoy

Another brand that bought out special edition shoes was FootJoy who made a Limited Edition Blackout version of the Flex. Jimmy Walker was spotted in the shoes that sold out incredibly quickly.

Cobra/Puma Golf Golf Monthly Instruction Rickie Fowler was sporting distinctive pink and black apparel for the tournament at Bethpage Black. The shoes were known as the ‘Advanced Warning’ editions which pay homage to the famous sign outside the course. BUY NOW: Puma PGA Championship Warning Shoes from TrendyGolf for £159

They also introduced a pink and black bag which Rickie was using throughout the week.

TaylorMade

TaylorMade made their own special bags for Bethpage Black with their own distinctive warning sign stitched into the top.

US Open

Gary Woodland

On his way to victory at Pebble Beach during the US Open, Gary Woodland wore these patriotic Puma shoes that proved massively popular online.

Sergio Garcia

The Spaniard was also spotted wearing special edition shoes. The ones below are the adidas Tour 360 made from upcycled plastic waste intercepted from beaches and coastal communities.

The Tour360 XT Parley is made in partnership with environmental organization Parley for the Oceans and is the first of its kind in golf.

TaylorMade

TaylorMade wowed everyone with these cool bags.

The Open

FootJoy

Ian Poulter and Eddie Pepperell were both spotted in Open Championship edition Pro/SL shoes as you can see below.

Rory McIlroy

One of the main talking points before The Open started was the jacket Rory was wearing in one of his press conferences. It turned out to a special Nike collaboration with Stone Island.

He was also seen wearing some Nike shoes that had his nickname written on the bottom of them.

Scotty Cameron

The renowned brand made head covers to celebrate the eight times a Scotty Cameron putter has been used to win the Claret Jug.

Nike

One of the more outlandish pieces of apparel this year, Nike’s Open polos divided the golfing world. Some loved and some hated, we sit with the former.

Callaway

To go along with their other bag designs at the 2019 Major Championships, Callaway’s Royal Portrush version was our personal favourite.

