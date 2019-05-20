Here we take a look at some of our favourite gear and apparel from Bethpage Black and The PGA Championship.

Our Favourite Gear From The 2019 PGA Championship

The second Major of the year is in the books with Brooks Koepka emerging victorious to collect his fourth Major of his career, and second USPGA Championship.

It is unquestionably one of the most anticipated weeks on the golfing calendar and as a result many brands and companies introduce new and exciting products for the best players in the world to use or wear.

Bearing this in mind we have scoured the field searching for our favourite bits of gear and apparel and then passed them onto you.

What is also so great is that a lot of it is available for us to buy so because of that we have included links to websites selling that merchandise.

Brooks Koepka

Koepka was sporting Nike gear as always for the tournament and his shirts during rounds one and four most definitely caught our eye. They were Dry Vapor Colourblock polos which we liked a lot and are available from TrendyGolf at the moment.

TaylorMade

TaylorMade released special edition bags for the tournament with their own warning stitched into them as you can see below.

Rickie Fowler

A lot of Fowler’s attire for the week may not be to everyone’s tastes but we appreciate a golfer who steps outside the box a bit and Fowler most definitely did that this week. A lot of it has a pink ‘Warning’ theme which is probably linked to Bethpage Black’s famous warning sign.

Bag

Nike

Nike put together a new Special Edition design of shoes known as the ‘Safari Bred’ line. Players like Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Julian Suri and Dylan Fritteli were spotted in the shoes.

Scotty Cameron

Scotty Cameron introduced some special head covers with distinctive Apple designs of course paying homage to New York which is where Bethpage Black is situated. New York has the nickname the Big Apple. They posted pictures of these on their instagram

Bettinardi

Not to be outdone, Bettinardi created their own head covers for the event which appeared on their Instagram account recently.

FootJoy

Another brand that bought out special edition shoes was FootJoy who made a Limited Edition Blackout version of the Flex. Jimmy Walker was spotted in the shoes that sold out incredibly quickly.

Hideki Matsuyama

The Japanese tour star was spotted testing a Scotty Cameron prototype.