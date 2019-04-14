Here we take a look at some of our favourite gear and apparel from Augusta National and The Masters.
Our Favourite Gear From The Masters 2019
The Masters is undoubtedly one of the best weeks out of the entire golfing calendar in more ways than one.
Not only do we get to see the best golfers play arguably the most mystical and fantastic golf course, but we also get to see the finest gear and equipment the golfing world has to offer.
Bearing this in mind we have scoured the field searching for our favourite bits of gear and apparel and then passed them onto you.
What is also so great is that a lot of it is available for us to buy so because of that we have included links to website selling that merchandise.
With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Tiger Woods
2019 saw the return of Tiger’s mock polo shirts which he has fond memories of – his last Masters win in 2005 in the famous apparel.
- BUY NOW: Nike TW Dry Polo (Obsidian) from TrendyGolf for £55
- BUY NOW: Nike TW Dry Polo (Platinum) from TrendyGolf for £55
- BUY NOW: Nike TW Dry Polo (Lilac) from TrendyGolf for £55
- BUY NOW: Nike TW Dry Polo (Red) from TrendyGolf for £55
Tiger also has some of the most stunning irons in the game, the P7TW’s. Luckily for us they have just been released and can be bought, albeit for a rather significant sum.
Rickie Fowler
As usual Rickie had a spot on apparel game for the tournament.
- BUY NOW: Puma Golf Nineties Polo Shirt from American Golf for £49.99
- BUY NOW: Puma Golf Rotation Stripe Polo (orange) from American Golf for £39.99
- BUY NOW: Puma Golf Union Camo Polo Shirt (green and iron) from American Golf for £54.99
Trousers
Hats
Shoes
Also Rickie, along with Bryson DeChambeau, used limited edition Camo bags which you can pick up today.
- BUY NOW: Puma Golf Stand Bag from TrendyGolf for £369
- BUY NOW: Puma Golf Staff Bag from TrendyGolf for £549
Odyssey Putters
Odyssey putters had huge success in a variety of forms at Augusta, chief among which was the wand used by Francesco Molinari.
He was using a Toulon Design Madison putter and did so to great effect. He currently has it fitted with a Stroke Lab shaft.
Francesco Molinari
Molinari has a stunning set of Callaway Apex MB irons that have been forged in Japan.
Tony Finau
Nike shoes in general tend to catch our eye and Finau’s offerings during the week were no exception
Louis Oosthuizen
Brooks Koepka
A hat that has certainly divided opinion throughout the week, we have fallen on the positive side here in relation to his Augusta cap.
Shugo Imahira
The Japanese star uses clubs that we very rarely get to see over in Europe or even America, and they are from Yamaha Golf.
US Masters Leaderboard 2019
Who is leading at Augusta?
US Masters TV Coverage 2019 – Times Moved Forward On Sunday
Sky have the full rights, but you can…
Punter Set To Win Nearly $1.2 Million If Tiger Wins Masters
A unidentified person bet $85,000 dollars in Las…
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest golf news.