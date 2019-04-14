Here we take a look at some of our favourite gear and apparel from Augusta National and The Masters.

Our Favourite Gear From The Masters 2019

The Masters is undoubtedly one of the best weeks out of the entire golfing calendar in more ways than one.

Not only do we get to see the best golfers play arguably the most mystical and fantastic golf course, but we also get to see the finest gear and equipment the golfing world has to offer.

Bearing this in mind we have scoured the field searching for our favourite bits of gear and apparel and then passed them onto you.

What is also so great is that a lot of it is available for us to buy so because of that we have included links to website selling that merchandise.

With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Tiger Woods

2019 saw the return of Tiger’s mock polo shirts which he has fond memories of – his last Masters win in 2005 in the famous apparel.

Rickie Fowler

As usual Rickie had a spot on apparel game for the tournament.

Odyssey putters had huge success in a variety of forms at Augusta, chief among which was the wand used by Francesco Molinari.

He was using a Toulon Design Madison putter and did so to great effect. He currently has it fitted with a Stroke Lab shaft.

Another player with an Odyssey Toulon Design putter with a Stroke Lab shaft was Xander Schauffele. His putter is an Palm Beach model which is a stunner.

Francesco Molinari

Molinari has a stunning set of Callaway Apex MB irons that have been forged in Japan.

Tony Finau

Nike shoes in general tend to catch our eye and Finau’s offerings during the week were no exception

Louis Oosthuizen

Brooks Koepka

A hat that has certainly divided opinion throughout the week, we have fallen on the positive side here in relation to his Augusta cap.

Shugo Imahira

Trending On Golf Monthly

The Japanese star uses clubs that we very rarely get to see over in Europe or even America, and they are from Yamaha Golf.