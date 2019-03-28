FootJoy 2019 Spikeless Shoes Revealed

The Pro/SL (below, £150) continues its momentum as the #1 Shoe in Golf, with more golfers choosing it over any other shoe in golf. FJ has recently updated the market-leading model with a new upper and five new colour combinations.

Pro/SL combines a soft, comfortable, waterproof leather upper with a midsole/outsole system that features three distinct layers for comfort, perimeter stability and superb traction in all conditions.

Following Pro/SL’s success since launching two years ago, FootJoy have made the shoe available and customisable for everyone; with the launch of Pro/SL women, juniors and it is now available on FootJoy’s MyJoy’s platform; allowing all golfers to design their own personalised unique version of the Pro/SL.

Grabbing a lot of the attention too will be the eye-catching FJ Flex (above, £80). This shoe introduces the Versa- Trax traction system for exceptional on-course golf performance. A lightweight mesh upper and ultra-cushioned FineTunedFoam (FTF) FitBed delivers all-day comfort and maximum breathability. It comes in three colours.