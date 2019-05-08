300 special limited-edition 30th Anniversary DryJoys Tour shoes have been released to the public

FootJoy 30th Anniversary DryJoys Tour Shoe Revealed

FootJoy has revealed a special shoe to mark the 30th anniversary of the famous DryJoys franchise.

300 of the new DryJoys Tour 30th Anniversary shoes have been made available, celebrating the longest running performance golf shoe franchise in the world.

The DryJoys line was first launched in 1989. A waterproof shoe was something the entire golf shoe industry was looking for at the time, and the DryJoys from FootJoy turned out to be the answer.

30 years on, the franchise still flourishes and maintains that classic style in a market featuring plenty of new looks.

“In recent years we have seen a shift away from the traditional looking shoe in the general golf shoe industry,” FootJoy’s European Marketing Manager Paul O’Hagan said.

“However, the trust and support for the DryJoys franchise hasn’t wavered. To make it to thirty years, and still remain one of the most popular shoes is a testament to the quality and style.”

The original DryJoys used a Sympatex membrane to ensure waterproof performance, but through close collaboration and significant R&D efforts with Pittards of England, the 90’s saw the introduction of ECL – Extreme Comfort Leather.

The significance of this breakthrough was that FJ was able to remove the membrane, but through a special tanning process the waterproof characteristics of the product could still be maintained.

Removing the membrane made the shoe lighter, more breathable and more comfortable, without giving up anything in return.

As well as the developments in the leather, the outsole has seen several improvements over the years, from DryJoys, to DryJoys GX, DryJoys Pro, DryJoys PODS and later to DryJoys Tour.

The shoe has been heavily represented on global tours since its inception, with Zach Johnson notably trusting DryJoys for both Major wins, eight years apart at the 2007 Masters and the 2015 Open.

FootJoys say that the ‘DryJoys Tour remains a seamless blend of traditional styling with cutting edge technology to enhance platform stability for the classically styled golfer’.

“While the style and design of the DryJoys has remained constant over the past thirty years each new introduction has delivered additional comfort, stability and traction with advancements in technology. This is proven by the significant number of Tour professionals who have put their faith in the DryJoys name over the past three decades,” FootJoy Director of Product Management for Footwear, Richard Fryer, said.

“Looking forward, we’re constantly evolving the look and feel of the DryJoys brand. I can’t divulge too much information, but rest assured the renowned qualities of a DryJoys – comfortable, stylish, waterproof performance footwear – will be subtly enhanced, safely housed in a fresh, relevant and iconic silhouette.”

The limited- edition 30th anniversary edition is an iconic plain toe saddle style in a white/grey croc colourway, featuring a unique white midsole.

To celebrate, each pair will also feature commemorative FitBeds and will come with a shoe bag with the 30th Anniversary logo.

The 30th anniversary edition DryJoys Tour is available to purchase now for £150.