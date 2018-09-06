FootJoy Autumn/Winter 2018/19 Apparel Revealed

The 2018 collection also features a newly constructed HydroLite jacket (above, RRP £158), the lightest material ever produced by FJ; a 2.5-Layer fabric which is stretchable, waterproof and breathable. Additions to the jacket this year include a front-panel pocket and HydroLite branding down the left sleeve.

Joining a host of other specialised garments to combat the cold and wind are two new colour families, each completed with polo shirts and Chill-Outs in seasonal colour tones. The Kauai collection incorporates Navy, Island Pink and White and includes the new Chill-Out Pullover with Engineered Sleeves (below, RRP £75).

While Marine Blue, Black, Tangerine and White all feature in the Orlando Beach-inspired Vero collection. The two collections are supported by a refreshed Essentials Collection for Autumn/Winter 2018 with an expanded mid-layer range featuring the hugely popular FJ Chill-Out Xtreme Pullovers in new colour combinations.

The collection also sees the introduction of several textured pieces, notably the FJ Thermal Quilted Jacket and Vests, and the FJ Fleece Quilted Jacket (above, RRP £120). These standout pieces have been designed to ensure maximum warmth for the coldest months, with the quilted construction retaining heat close to the body.

“At FootJoy, we are committed to producing innovative and stylish Performance Golf Apparel that Makes Every Day Playable,” Paul O’Hagan, FootJoy Marketing Manager, told GM.

“Our two new colour collections look great and have already been worn by some of the best in the world out on tour. With the variation offered by our Outer, Mid and Base layers, golfers will have a truly comprehensive wardrobe to tackle all elements this golfing season.”