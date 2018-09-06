FootJoy Autumn/Winter 2018/19 Apparel Revealed - Check out the latest clothing collection from FootJoy designed to keep you playing through the worst of the weather
FootJoy Autumn/Winter 2018/19 Apparel Revealed
FootJoy has launched its Autumn/Winter 2018 Performance Golf Apparel Collection ready for the inevitable cold and wet weather.
The new collection will be worn by the likes of Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Andrew “Beef” Johnston throughout the remainder of the 2018 season on the world’s leading Tours.
It sees the continuation of the popular DryJoys Tour LTS Jackets, Rain Shirts and Trousers in brand new colourways. The products offer lightweight waterproof performance through a minimal five-panel construction, as well as temperature regulating properties and stretch fabrication. The A/W 2018 line introduces three stylish new colour-ways; Black with Marine, Marine with Black & Tangerine, and Navy with Slate & White.
The DryJoys Tour LTS jacket (above, RRP £250) has just five panels and six seams, reducing weight and bulk while improving mobility. It is suitable for all-round play thanks to a specially developed ThermoLite bonded liner that maintains body heat when it’s cool. When conditions are warm, the fibres wick moisture away from the body and expel heat.
It also features an all-new 3-layer Bonded Fabric which boasts soft, comfortable and quiet attributes, as well as 4-way stretch, ensuring mobile, comfortable and quiet movements.
The 2018 collection also features a newly constructed HydroLite jacket (above, RRP £158), the lightest material ever produced by FJ; a 2.5-Layer fabric which is stretchable, waterproof and breathable. Additions to the jacket this year include a front-panel pocket and HydroLite branding down the left sleeve.
Joining a host of other specialised garments to combat the cold and wind are two new colour families, each completed with polo shirts and Chill-Outs in seasonal colour tones. The Kauai collection incorporates Navy, Island Pink and White and includes the new Chill-Out Pullover with Engineered Sleeves (below, RRP £75).
While Marine Blue, Black, Tangerine and White all feature in the Orlando Beach-inspired Vero collection. The two collections are supported by a refreshed Essentials Collection for Autumn/Winter 2018 with an expanded mid-layer range featuring the hugely popular FJ Chill-Out Xtreme Pullovers in new colour combinations.
The collection also sees the introduction of several textured pieces, notably the FJ Thermal Quilted Jacket and Vests, and the FJ Fleece Quilted Jacket (above, RRP £120). These standout pieces have been designed to ensure maximum warmth for the coldest months, with the quilted construction retaining heat close to the body.
“At FootJoy, we are committed to producing innovative and stylish Performance Golf Apparel that Makes Every Day Playable,” Paul O’Hagan, FootJoy Marketing Manager, told GM.
“Our two new colour collections look great and have already been worn by some of the best in the world out on tour. With the variation offered by our Outer, Mid and Base layers, golfers will have a truly comprehensive wardrobe to tackle all elements this golfing season.”